"... and He will be the stability of your times, abundance of salvation, wisdom and knowledge; the fear of the Lord is Zion's treasure." — Isaiah 33:6
On a Southwest flight from Birmingham to Chicago about 25 years ago, my fellow passengers and I flew through the worst thunderstorm I ever experienced that far off the ground. The pilot was doing his best, I'm sure, but it was a rough ride.
The plane pitched and wobbled and shook. I remember it was a Southwest flight because in those days, Southwest had planes with some seats arranged in a face to face layout in the cabin. It was good for meetings and socializing. That day it also gave me a clear view into the eyes of a couple of fellow passengers. I saw fear in those eyes that day. We all tried to look like veteran fliers, but we were all uneasy about the instability of that flight.
Because it was Southwest, we landed at Midway. I had to ride the subway into downtown from the airport. But that subway ride across the south side of Chicago was not as scary as the unstable plane ride I'd just survived.
Even if you've not had an experience like that, you've probably ridden in a car with worn-out shocks. The frame of the vehicle seems to transmit every bump and rough place in the road straight to your spine. Accelerating, braking and going around curves produce unsettling sensations as well. If you're used to a comfortable car, it's rather unpleasant to travel in one that has an unstable ride.
One reason the stay-at-home orders of this present time are so irritating is we're people on the go.
We're not used to being restricted. It's unsettling to be out of our routines. It's called "the new normal." But it doesn't feel normal at all. It gives us a sense of instability and we don't like it very much.
Children need routines. There's a comfortable sameness in the bath, the same book, the same teddy bear, maybe the exact same prayer and goodnight song — night after night. Old folks find comfort in familiarity as well. Most of us tend to eat at the same places and order the same things more often than we'd like to admit. But when the servers at Cozumel know you want water and a small side of guacamole and your usual lunch... well, I'm just sayin’.
Isaiah's first generation audience had plenty of instability in their times. Most of God’s people weren't living like God’s people, and their rebellion brought threats of ruin and doom from God's prophets. It was a time of political unrest, social unrest and economic unrest. A faithful remnant
of God's people needed reassuring promises from God. And in that context, Isaiah told them God "will be the stability of your times."
The threat of the coronavirus pandemic has brought even more instability to our unstable times. We also have political, social and economic unrest in our times. We need to know where stability can be found in times like these.
On some level, regular readers of my column probably know the "right answer" about this. Of course our unchanging God is still the stability of his people in our times, more than 2,700 years after Isaiah said so about his. But knowing that doesn't always keep us from looking for it somewhere else, does it?
Do you know anyone who looks to money for his or her stability? Times like these with so much bad economic news have probably been quite uncomfortable for folks like that. Do you know anyone who is looking to some candidate or political party to bring him or her stability? Most of us who’ve been around as voters for a few decades know there's very little stability in politics. If you've enjoyed good health, do you feel vulnerable knowing your health could be ruined by this virus?
In these uncertain times when our old routine has been disrupted by the novel coronavirus, it's good to know God himself has been the stability of his people through the centuries. I understand the present-day widespread anxiety. But I pray you and I can remember God is our stability in our times as well.
Mike McElroy is a regular faith columnist for The Tribune.