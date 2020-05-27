11 For the grace of God has appeared... training us.... - Titus 2:11-12
I don't play golf anymore. I never played very much or very well. I admire people who play and are good at it. I really do. They make it look easy. But it’s not easy, at least not for me.
Speaking of not playing anymore, I don't try to play the piano very much these days, either. I really like the piano, and I enjoyed learning some about playing. But I never really practiced enough to get better at it. When I listen to my talented musician friends play, I am awed by the beauty of the music they make. It looks so easy. But it isn’t so easy when I try to do it.
Perhaps you're tired of hearing me whine about what I can't do. If you were talking to me instead of reading this column (thank you for reading), maybe you’d tell me, “Brother Mike, you have admitted one reason why you can't play like a scratch golfer or accomplished musician.
You haven’t trained like they did. Those people you admire have invested thousands of hours to hone their skills. They had to train themselves to be really good at what they do. “ And of course, you’d be right.
So we applaud the talented athlete or gifted musician. We appreciate the skill of the surgeon, and admire the brave soldier on a dangerous mission. Behind their poise and precision lie thousands of hours of training. The training is not glorious; it is rigorous. The training requires concentration and commitment. The training is endured, but may not be enjoyed. But in most fields, the training is prerequisite to the performance.
So our text says that God's grace brings salvation to us. We rejoice in that, knowing we are hopeless without that saving grace. But the text also says that grace trains us. Grace will save you as you are, but will not leave you as you are. Instead, God by his grace trains you--shaping you, molding you, changing you into what he wants you to be. That training may be challenging and demanding. But God’s grace will equip you to do some tough things. Look at the verses just after the text and see what I mean.
God's grace trains us to say "No" to ungodliness. It trains us to refuse to be guided by worldly passions. Grace is not indulgent toward sin. A holy God offers forgiveness of sin through the sacrifice of his Son. But God cannot wink at sin or overlook disobedience. He calls us to deny ourselves, surrendering our selfish, flesly will to his own will.
God's grace also trains us to live self-controlled, upright and godly lives. The discipline required to be a champion is needed to be a genuinely committed Christian. It will not do for the redeemed of God to live shadowy, secret lives--we are to be upright. Godly living means considering God with every decision and action, showing the relevance of his existence and our profession of faith in our daily walk.
And God's grace trains us to wait. Our hope lies in the reality of Jesus' return. The one who came once to redeem and purify us will come again to take us home. Meanwhile as we wait in expectation of his return, our appreciation for grace should kindle our zeal to do good works for his glory.
If this kind of living seems strange or difficult or impossible to you, maybe you’re like me on the golf course or sitting at the piano. We need more training. Our challenge in light of this training aspect of grace is to submit to the will of our trainer. Not all trainers have pure motives in training their subjects. Some want to control others against their will. Some training may produce a desired result, but at the cost of diminishing some other important aspect of the subject's life. But God's will for us is the best and always for our good. There's no downside to grace training.
I am grateful for saving grace, aren't you? I need to pray for a heart of joyful submission to God’s grace training. How about you?