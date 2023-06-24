Waiting is the longest game. It’s unpredictable, especially when there seems to be no end in sight.
It’s been just over two months since the April 15 shooting in downtown Dadeville, and there are still virtually no answers. True crime documentaries and television makes it seem like a crime, arrest and trial can all happen in virtually no time, but the reality is it’s a long, long waiting game. Although the five suspects who are being tried as adults have been indicted on a total of 145, it could be months or even years before a trial is held. Questions like, “Why did this happen? What was the motive? What exactly happened inside Mahogany Masterpiece that horrible night?” are going to take so long to answer.
In the case of my brother’s death, Dylan died on a military base, which means a full investigation has ensued and we still have no answers. We don’t even know his cause of death, and it’s been more than six weeks since his passing.
That lingering questions of, “What were the final minutes like for him? Was he around people he loved? What really happened to my brother-in-law?” make the grieving process even more difficult. You don’t fully know how to grieve when you still have questions that need to be answered.
But just like my family, the stories you read on these pages of Dadeville in the weeks and months since the shooting show strength, poise, graciousness and support.
“We were a close family anyway,” said Latonya Allen, the mother of the late Phil Dowdell, a victim of the April 15 shooting. “We always came together. But when this all happened, all of us hurt the same. When I am hurt, my daughter, my brother, my sister hurts. All of us. There were some that came and supported me that I never knew would come.”
Allen spoke of going to her son’s graduation in his place, receiving his diploma and how emotional it was. Although Allen doesn’t know why her son was murdered and she doesn’t have all the answers, she puts on a brave face and continues the walk of life.
Going through the motions is better than the alternative — and that’s what I keep telling myself each and every day. The past is the past; nothing can change the past.
As painful as it is not to have all the answers, those answers won’t change what’s happened. Those answers won’t bring back our loved ones. Those answers won’t take away our hurt.
So you just have to keep going, putting one foot in front of the other, and Dadeville has done just that — and so much more.
Just a few weeks ago, the staff and I were talking and I mentioned being from Charlottesville, Virginia, and one of our reporters said, “Isn’t there where the KKK thing was?”
Yes, nearly seven years ago now, my hometown was where a young girl was murdered by someone driving their car through a crowd of people during a “Unite the Right” rally. That was seven years ago, and it’s still what people think when they hear of my hometown.
Dadeville, Alabama very well may have that same stigma attached to it for years to come. But the stories on these pages show Dadeville, Alabama is not just a place where something bad happened. It’s a community where good people come together, help each other and build each other up even in the face of the unthinkable.
For now, many of us may just have to keep going through the motions, but remember we’re doing it together and we’re here for each other.
Lizi Arbogast Gwin is the managing editor at Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.