"You guide me with your counsel, and afterward you will receive me to glory.” - Psalm 73:24
Just over five centuries ago, a nomadic Native American tribe chose to settle near present-day Coosada in Elmore County. Their journey to this area and the decision to settle here was guided by their custom of following the "Shadow of the Pole." At the end of a day, a member of the tribe who was regarded as a prophet would stand a stick in the ground. The following morning, if the stick leaned in some direction, they perceived that the "Great Father" was telling them to travel in the direction indicated by the stick. If the stick was upright, they understood that the "Great Father" wanted them to stay there. When they reached the lush meadows and thick forests near the convergence of two sparking rivers we now call the Coosa and Tallapoosa, the stick apparently told them to stay. The tribe was known as the Alabamos from a word that meant, "Here we rest." Our state was eventually named in recognition of these wanderers from the west who were guided by the "Shadow of the Pole."
The Psalms express David's trust in God's guidance: "You guide me with your counsel, and afterward you will receive me to glory" (Psalm 73:24). "This is God, our God forever and ever. He will guide us forever" (Psalm 48:14). Nehemiah reflected on how the Lord guided Israel's departure from Egypt, saying, "The pillar of cloud to lead them in the way did not depart from them by day, nor the pillar of fire to light for them the way by which they should go" (Nehemiah 9:19). Today we look to the Bible as a guide to direct our lives. It shows us the way our heavenly Father wants us to go.
I wonder if there was ever any debate among the Alabamos about which way the pole was leaning. I wonder if anyone questioned the prophet's interpretation of the sign. I wonder if some days they were reluctant to follow the guidance, preferring to stay instead of go, or perhaps go in some other direction.
I wonder about these things because we humans tend to ignore, question, resist and reject guidance. Israel's chronicler succinctly described Saul's tragic career as Israel's king in these words: "He did not seek guidance from the Lord. Therefore the Lord put him to death and turned the kingdom over to David the son of Jesse" (1 Chronicles 10:14). Most of us can recall times when we stubbornly chose our way instead of letting God "direct our steps" (Proverbs 3:6, KJV).
How many days do you begin and end without consulting and seeking the Father's guidance? How often do you make a conscious decision to seek and follow his counsel? We are blessed to have more specific direction from God than the shadow of a leaning stick. But the real blessing comes to the Father's children who follow the direction he gives.
(Michael B. McElroy is the preaching minister for East Tallassee Church of Christ. He is the author of The Abiding Companion—A Friendly Guide for Your Journey Through the New Testament, and Christmas Pilgrims—A Journey to See Jesus. His next book will be a 150 chapter daily devotional based on the Psalms. He writes this column each week in The Tallassee Tribune.)