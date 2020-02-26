With all the rain we have had lately, some are questioning the integrity of the Benjamin Fitzpatrick Bridge, which connects the city at the east and west banks of the Tallapoosa.
If you know me, you know I am not a fan of the bridge.
While it is a symbol of the industrial revolution at its pinnacle, it’s old, weathered and, according to reports, in less than sufficient condition.
Built in 1940, the Fitzpatrick Bridge is 1,737.9 feet long and, according to the website bridgehunter.com, the bridge has been in poor condition since 1999, with the last "fair" condition
reported in 1997. The website said the bridge averaged 12,810 vehicles daily as of 2013.
Construction of a bridge that would reroute traffic from the Fitzpatrick Bridge has been talked about for decades. At one time a new bridge was in the ALDOT’s five-year plan.
"A new bridge across the Tallapoosa River at Tallassee has been talked about for a long time but now two river bridges have been authorized for planning and engineering by the Alabama Department of Transportation,” The Tribune reported Nov. 11, 1999.
Just over a year later on Jan. 4, 2001, The Tribune reported ALDOT survey crews had started the process of planning for not one but two new bridges over the Tallapoosa River. The story was complete with a photo of the survey crew on the east entrance to the bridge.
Today, the bridge stands with rust budding through the crumbling paint.
In late September of last year, crews from the ALDOT worked to mill down the roadway at the westside entrance in an effort to smooth the bridge's connection point.
Workers could mill down only the westside lane of the entrance to the bridge because, according to ALDOT officials on site, the crew ran into mechanical issues with the machinery and would have return to finish the project in the future.
I hope ALDOT will return soon to not only finish milling down the bridge’s access points, but to also have a look at the potential affects from the recent heavy waterflow over Thurlow Dam from the substantial amount of rainfall.
In the meantime, I challenge everyone with the ability to walk across the bridge to do so.
Once you have finished your stroll, you may want to call ALDOT to express your concerns. If so, the number is 334-353-6554, or you may write them at 1409 Coliseum Blvd #2060, Montgomery, AL 36110.