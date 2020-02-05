"... He reveals deep and hidden things; he knows what is in the darkness, and the light dwells with him." — Daniel 2:22
I don't remember being afraid of the dark when I was a little kid. I might have been afraid of what was in my closet or under the bed, but the darkness itself didn't scare me. And now, I like the bedroom to be nice and dark to sleep.
How about you? Were you afraid of the dark when you were little? Are you still uneasy when you can’t clearly see your surroundings? I remember being uncomfortable a time or two walking along the dark streets of Dneprodzerzhinsk, Ukraine years ago. It was so dark on cloudy nights I couldn’t see the people around me I could clearly hear. The concrete sidewalk was broken and uneven and it was easy to stumble. I added a small, bright flashlight to my packing list for future mission trips.
The first night-vision goggles I remember seeing were worn by soldiers in war movies. Later I heard about law enforcement agents having special night goggles to see bad guys in dark places. The technology has become common now. Many inexpensive home security cameras can see in the dark.
Long ago when Daniel described the Lord with the words of our text, there was no such thing as modern street lighting, flashlights or night vision devices. When it was dark, it was really dark. As he stood before King Nebuchadnezzar to reveal the king's dream and its meaning, Daniel gave all the glory to God, saying, "he reveals deep and hidden things; he knows what is in the darkness, and the light dwells with him."
What does God's ability to see in the dark mean to you and me? For one thing, isn't it encouraging to know that what is hidden and mysterious to us is neither hidden nor mysterious to him? When I am troubled by circumstances and events I cannot understand, I can be assured that God knows and does understand. Our lives are easier because smart people with a desire to know and understand have figured out some amazing inventions. It's good to be well-informed. But we should never allow our God-given intellect replace God himself as the ground of our confidence. Solomon was really smart, but he counseled, "Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths" (Proverbs 3:5-6). It's good that God knows what you cannot know and sees what you cannot see. Trust him.
These words about God's night vision should remind us that what we think is hidden and unseen and unknown is not unknown to God. Are there things about your life or your past that you hope no one ever knows? I think most of us understand how you feel. We'd be embarrassed for people to know all about us, and ashamed for people to know everything we think. But we must never think that anything we do or even think is unknown to God. There's no hiding from him. As David put it, "If I say, 'Surely the darkness shall cover me, and the light about me be night,' even the darkness is not dark to you; the night is bright as the day, for darkness is as light with you" (Psalm 139:11-12). And as the writer of Hebrews put it in the New Testament, "And no creature is hidden from his sight; but all are naked and exposed to the eyes of him to whom we must give account" (Hebrews 4:13).
Perhaps we should add one related thought about God seeing what is done in secret. When enemies of God's people attack and persecute them and think that no one sees or knows, we can be comforted to know that God sees, knows and takes it personally. Saul of Tarsus was ruthless in his pursuit and persecution of Jesus' disciples. But the Lord knew about it, and when he confronted Saul on the road to Damascus he asked Saul, "Why are you persecuting me?" (Acts 9:4). God knows when a sparrow falls, and he knows when you are being mistreated. No one can hide from our God who sees and knows, even what is in the darkness.
Mike McElroy is a regular faith columnist for The Tribune.