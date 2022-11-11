English writer Alexander Pope published a poem in 1711 called An Essay on Criticism that famously stated "To err is human; to forgive, divine." That line has been endlessly quoted ever since because it is a fundamental truth of human existence. We all make mistakes. Some of us make more than others. While forgiveness is not in the hands of the offender, the real question is do we learn from our mistakes and not make the same ones over and over again.
Auburn University has made a lot of mistakes over the years. Doug Barfield, Tom Slater, Tony Barbee, Sonny Golloway, Steven Leith just to name a few. One of the latest egregious errors was the hiring of Bryan Harsin. It was a bad fit from the very beginning and only proceeded to get worse as time progressed. Harsin was terminated as the Tigers head coach on Monday after 21 games and a record of 9-12. It's unprecedented on the Plains for a football coach to have that short a tenure, but a 3-10 record in the last 13 games and all signs pointing to things getting worse created a unique situation. There was no choice. It had to be done.
For all of Harsin's faults, and there were many, his inability or failure to acknowledge the importance of recruiting was his ultimate demise. He just never got it. If he and his staff were putting in the same time and effort on the recruiting trail that his competitors do on a daily basis, he wouldn't be cleaning out his office today. It might not have worked out in the end, but he would have been given ample time to get it done. He thought he could do it the "Boise-way", but that was never going to work in the SEC.
I, along with countless thousands, have forgiven Auburn after they have made one dumb decision after another and, I suppose, we'll continue to do so. I'm just praying they might actually learn from their mistake this time. President Chris Roberts made the first big decision of his tenure by selecting Mississippi State's John Cohen as the new Athletics Director. Was it a good hire or a bad hire? Only time will tell. I have to admit that I was not enthusiastic at all about the decision, but I'm willing to give him an opportunity to see how he handles the job. Now, Roberts and Cohen have another incredibly important decision to make. Who is the right man to lead the Auburn football program back to prominence?
The Tigers haven't been to the SEC title game since 2017. They haven't won an SEC title since 2013. They have yet to make it to the CFB Playoff. The record in the SEC since 2013 is 43-36. As much as I hate to say it, Auburn is not a prominent team in college football at the moment. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and everyone has reasons why they would like to see one coach hired over another one. Whoever your candidate is, ask yourself this question and be honest. If given the proper resources and support, could Coach X bring a No. 1 ranked recruiting class to the Loveliest Village. They don't have to do it every year, but are they capable of doing it at least once. If not, he's not the right guy. Coaching and development are critical, but a roster full of elite talent overcomes a multitude of faults.