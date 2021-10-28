I’m not as new to Tallassee as it might seem.
I’ve been coming and going through town since I was a kid.
I’m a Dadeville native afterall. I was a band geek and remember sitting in the visitor bleachers at “Hot” O’Brien stadium.
I can remember eating at the buffett in The Hotel. I sure do miss it.
While I’m a stranger to many in Tallassee, I’m no stranger to small towns. While the names and faces change, the friendliness of the characters doesn’t.
With that in mind I made a mission to invade, excuse me, introduce myself to people other than the mayor, police chief or Mr. Cunningham at the chamber. To do so I entered a friendly battleground — the breakfast club circuit.
Every town has them, you just have to find them. They are just about anywhere where the biscuits are hot and coffee warm or is it the other way around.
My first battlefield action at Jack’s was to find the largest table and sit down with my smoked sausage biscuit and coffee, two sugars and two creamers please.
I waited. I waited and waited some more. Nobody was coming.
“Did I wait too late,” I thought to myself.
Soon Ms. Judy came to the rescue.
“Excuse me, you are sitting at our table,” she said. “May we join you. Don’t let us run you off.”
Ms. Judy said that as I was just cleaning my space at the table. I was getting ready to go to the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce where The Tribune has space to work.
Ms. Judy sensing I was ready to leave after 45 minutes alone at the table gave me all the excuse I needed to stay.
“They can start without you,” she said.
I was subsequently introduced to everyone at the table.
Jeanette, Judy, John, Jennifer and Pat
“I’m the odd one,” Ms. Pat said. “I’m the only one without a name starting with J.”
Just like every other breakfast club in every small town, I was soon informed — new businesses had opened. Grove Station was first noted.
News of the day was discussed.
“William Shatner is going into space today,” someone said.
Ms. Judy responded, “Did I hear right, he is 90 years old. If that’s right, we have two more years before we can go out in space.”
Someone who shall remain nameless said, “Sometimes we are already out in space.”
Ms. Judy cut that conversation off quickly, “Let’s not talk about that.”
I felt at home. Ms. Pat reminded me of my grandmother.
“You need some more coffee,” she asked. “I’ll take that to the garbage.”
Ms. Pat waited on everyone just like my Grandma.
With all the premilaries out of the way, one of the Js cut to the chase and wanted to get to business.
“Are you here to cover politics?” Ms. J asked.
The question caught me off guard. I thought I was the reporter and the one to be asking the questions. Thinking quick on my feet I followed up.
“Which politics are you talking about? Republican? Democrat?” I asked.
I didn’t get the answer I was looking for.
“Local, but shhhhh,” was the only answer I got.
I didn’t get anymore details, just laughs and more conversation.
While I didn’t get a story out of my morning with Ms. Pat and the Js, the time I spent was well worth it. They suggested places to go and report on.
But most importantly, Ms. Pat and the Js welcomed me home — reminding me Tallassee isn’t so different from the many small towns I’ve been to.