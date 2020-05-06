No sports. No school. No salons. No barbers. No gyms. No entertainment venues. No church.
Alcohol sales are on the rise and unemployment claims mirror those of the Great Depression.
We look at each other with apprehension in fear of the coronavirus.
The gloves and masks. We need to talk about them. Why wear them in the car? Gloves and all in the car with the windows rolled up.
I hope these masks are cleaned regularly. Otherwise it seems counterproductive. Maybe I’m wrong; and if you feel more comfortable wearing your PPE in your own vehicle, carry on my friends. But, please, please stop throwing the plastic gloves on the ground. All it takes one good rainfall and these items that take centuries to decompose end up in our lakes, rivers and oceans where many species of wildlife mistake them for a tasty meal or may become entangled in the plastic, each with dreadful results.
Long story short, this is not good for our environment.
In a twist of irony, the impact that mankind has on wildlife emerged during this. There are photos and videos of animals returning to the urban areas across the globe. I wonder what it’s like for them to go into the peopleless cities and towns? A vacation, perhaps? Holiday? At least the animals are enjoying this.
As we shelter in place, we are not driving as often and this has cutdown on CO2 emissions. Planes aren’t flying and the cruise ship industry may be doomed.
The country’s supply and demand chain has been disrupted. Gas prices are lower than they have been in many, many, years. The price of hamburger meat continues to climb. Furthermore, I believe our country’s supply chain depends entirely too heavily on China. Especially for pharmaceuticals.
How far will the pendulum swing?
“For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction,” Isaac Newton's third law.
I am now convinced the Roaring 20s were a direct result of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic’s defeat.
With that said, it could take a year or longer to create a vaccine for the coronavirus and if it does take that long, I imagine many people, especially the younger populace, will dance in the streets just like they did 100 years ago. Music will again fill the air and happiness will spread quicker than any virus ever could.
For instance, my husband and I want to go to The Landing at Parker Creek on Lake Martin. We really enjoy the laidback outdoor environment. It’s fun. If we have to wait a year or more to visit the establishment, we will most likely be there every weekend when regular business operations return.
That is, if the business survives. I believe it will, given its popularity, but like so many restaurants on the lake this is usually primetime. They depend on revenue from the tourist season to last year-round. Basically, they have about five months to generate income for an entire year. And while to-go orders are available, I doubt that will generate the needed stream of revenue.
Economic Darwinism. For many small businesses it will be survival of the fittest. Adapt or die.
Oh, how I hope the pendulum’s swing is short and the coronavirus is contained sooner than later.
Carmen Rodgers is the bureau chief of The Tribune. She can be reached at carmen.rodgers@tallassee.tribune.com