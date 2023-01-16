Author-humorist Willie G. Moseley, with whom I shared this page in the Tribune over many years, often says that the period of popular music recorded and released between 1967-1973 is without peer.
Moseley is currently out promoting his latest (ad)venture: “Basses and Guitars: The Mike Huckabee Collection,” a fascinating tour through the governor-turned-talk-show-host’s personal collection of instruments. The 1967-1973 era is a dear one for fans of guitars, and a great place to start listening as rock ‘n’ roll was reaching a new maturity during this era.
This fertile and creative period is remembered fondly for many reasons. It began with the Summer of Love and Sgt. Pepper, reached its zenith with Woodstock and Altamont, and ended around time the Vietnam War and Watergate were happening.
These years defined a generation of Baby Boomers, and vice versa.
As I began to research a list of era-defining records, I realized it would take up this entire space and then some. For this listener, rock and roll music reached its peak maturity during these years. But using Mr. Moseley’s opinion as an end point, I would like to revisit 1973 as we are now fifty years past.
Some of the all-time greatest records of the album era came out in ’73. Whose collection would be complete without Elton John’s masterpiece, GOODBYE YELLOW BRICK ROAD? John’s career would never be the same if not for the wildly contrasting styles heard on this double LP. From the sublime (“Candle in the Wind”) to the nasty (“Dirty Little Girl”) to the just plain rocking (“Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting”), this is by far his best work and an album I revisit often.
QUADROPHENIA, by the Who, also stands out from the 1973 pack as a solid double LP – and, as concept records go, it is one of the best. Complete with a lengthy booklet explaining the entire odyssey, QUADROPHENIA is really the story of the Who themselves – from Mods to maximum R&B, in four sides. Some of the best Who music ever made is in the grooves: “The Real Me,” “5:15,” and “Love Reign O’Er Me” are classics.
Pink Floyd’s THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON remained on the Billboard 200 album chart for an astonishing 741 weeks, and deservedly so. The darkness and bitterness of the Floyd’s usual subject matter (insanity, mistrust, fear and loathing) was leavened somewhat by the superior production by Alan Parsons and genre-defining, slick sound that tied all the tracks together and made the album a must-listen for millions.
HOUSES OF THE HOLY, by Led Zeppelin, appropriately set the tone for the rest of Seventies rock. It was heavy, it was harsh, it was loud, but it was beautiful. Check out the lyrical “Rain Song,” the pounding “Song Remains the Same,” or the goofy “D’Yer Mak’er”. It is a classic.
For lovers of horn bands, Chicago released one of the best albums of their career in 1973, CHICAGO VI. With the appearance of a dollar bill on the album cover, many people saw the faceless band for the first time. The album contained some great tracks but especially the hits, “Just You ‘N Me” and “Feelin’ Stronger Everyday,” my particular favorite Chicago tune.
Finally, an artist who continues to inspire and impress released his most coherent work in 1973, and traveled to Muscle Shoals to make it happen: Paul Simon’s THERE GOES RHYMIN’ SIMON. This album featured some of his biggest hits, like “Kodachrome,” “Something So Right,” and “Loves Me Like a Rock” – but a couple of favorites are “One Man’s Ceiling is Another Man’s Floor” and “Learn How to Fall” – two songs that were only B-sides but are very interesting musically.
Honorary mention goes to the eponymous Aerosmith album, which gave us “Dream On,”; BILLION DOLLAR BABIES by Alice Cooper, featuring the shock-rock classics “No More Mr. Nice Guy” and “Elected”; The Eagles put out their only concept record, DESPERADO, a suite of songs imagining themselves as characters in the Old West and producing hits like “Desperado” and “Tequila Sunrise”; PIANO MAN by Billy Joel, an outlier in his album catalog but featuring the well-known title track as well as some nuggets buried within like “Captain Jack”; and perhaps the best known of the post-Beatles albums, BAND ON THE RUN, recorded by Paul McCartney and Wings as a three-piece band in Lagos, Nigeria. This album became a bestseller thanks to its title track, but some of Macca’s best deep cuts are on this LP and it is highly recommended.
If an era was ending in 1973, a new one was beginning. The disco sounds of “Rock the Boat” by the Hues Corporation began the American fascination with the four-on-the-floor dance beat of disco – and, one could argue, that is the sound of pop radio to this day.
Michael Bird is a music teacher for Tallassee City Schools and co-host of “The Saturday Morning Show with Michael Bird and Scott Adcock” on 580 WACQ & FM 98.5.