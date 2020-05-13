“And immediately they left their nets and followed him." — Mark 1:18
Last week, I wrote about Jesus calling Peter, Andrew, James and John to become disciples. Here's a 15-second summary of that column: Jesus chose them to follow him (not the other way around). They were called to follow him personally — "follow me." He told them from the beginning he would change them: "I will make you." The change would be part of a process (they would "become" fishers of men). That’s Discipleship 101.
Today, we’re ready for Discipleship 102. Would you look with me at the fishermen's response to Jesus As Mark put it, "And immediately they left their nets and followed him" (Mark 1:18). Granted, this was not the first time these men had met Jesus. John the Baptist had already pointed to Jesus as the Lamb of God and introduced these men to him a little while before this call occurred. But when the call to full-time discipleship came, these first disciples responded without hesitation or delay. "They immediately left their nets and followed him." When those fishermen dropped their nets and left them behind, those nets represented more than what they had in their hands at the moment. Those nets had been their way of life until then. And in the moment when they answered the call, they began a new way of life.
Have you ever regretted an impulse decision — perhaps purchasing a very expensive item or making a big commitment? There's wisdom in the counsel to "sleep on it" before making a big choice. There's usually less buyer's remorse when you've done your homework and made a sound purchasing decision. "This offer is good today only" is one of the favorite tactics of high-pressure selling. It's manipulative. They want you to sign and pay before you have a chance to think it over and change your mind.
You and I will never make a more important decision than whether or not to follow Jesus. Our call to follow him is not necessarily to a new occupation, but it is a call to surrender to a new way of living — a life where Jesus is Lord over every aspect of life. Jesus advised counting the cost before making the commitment to follow him (Luke 14:26-33). But the Scriptures also teach that it is foolish to procrastinate about what doing what we know God's will to be. The Holy Spirit's counsel is "Today if you hear his voice, do not harden your heart" (Hebrews 4:7). Warning us not to receive the grace of God in vain, Paul wrote, "Behold, now is the favorable time; behold, now is the day of salvation" (2 Corinthians 6:2).
Some in the first century audiences responded to the first sermon they heard. But not all who heard were immediately persuaded. Some were immediately offended, while other branded the gospel as foolishness (1 Corinthians 1). After Paul preached at Athens, some said, "We will hear you again about this" (Acts 17:32). But others were eager to respond, wanting to know what to do and eager to do it, like many in the Pentecost audience (Acts 2:37-41). After Philip preached Christ to the Ethiopian, he was eager to be baptized (Acts 8:37).
Preachers should be ashamed to use high-pressure tactics and manipulative tricks to get people to respond to the gospel. If we understand the urgency of the gospel and the uncertainty of life, we probably won't procrastinate if we’re sincere about following Jesus.
When you're convinced that Jesus is the Son of God, it's best to put your faith in him, turn from your sins, and be baptized immediately — before your resolve fails and your intention wavers. Those first “baby steps” of discipleship are expressions of your surrender and commitment to him. They are not works of merit. Relying on his grace, you begin a new way of life. When the Lord calls you through the gospel to follow him, it's best to drop your nets immediately and follow him, before those nets get tangled up in something else. You'll never regret the decision to follow Jesus.
