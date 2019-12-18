Last week, I heard an interview on National Public Radio (NPR) about raising children in the 21st century.
It interested me as we are about to celebrate perhaps the most famous childbirth in all of recorded history Jessica Kibblewhite, a writer and graphic designer, is the daughter of astronomer and scientist Edward Kibblewhite. Jessica and her husband are struggling with the concept of having children in what she described as a dark and depressing world spinning out of control.
For this NPR feature, Jessica asked her father for clarity on the issue.
"I think if you do not have children because you fear the future, that is to misunderstand what it means to be human," Edward said.
Edward would know. He grew up in the shadow of a missile site near an Air Force base right
after World War II. In those days and for several years after, the entire planet was gripped with fear of nuclear annihilation.
He went on to tell his daughter not only did he grow up during this time, but his sister came
along during those World War II years as well.
"Having children is an act of hope,” he said. “And if you do not have children because of fear, then you have given up hope for the future."
Jessica concluded her piece with these words: "Maybe it's a choice to feel hope.”
These days it is fashionable to be focus on the self more than others. And we are nothing if not consumers. At the click of a mouse or the swipe of a finger across a screen, all of the knowledge and entertainment we could ever want is right there, instantly.
We eat what we want when we want it. We have heating and air conditioning. We travel around in automobiles on paved roads.
Imagine if people were closed off to that idea of hope — the idea of building the next generation.
I am one to see the glass as half-full — the next generation is the better one, I choose to believe, for they will be able to solve the problems that plague our current times.
A current put-down is “OK, Boomer.” The Baby Boom generation is nearing retirement, while the next one, Generation X, is hitting its stride. There’s Generation Y and the Millennials on the horizon to be our next leaders after that then Gen Z, or whatever the current crowd is being called, will follow them.
I see the younger generation as being more open to having children than the Boomer and X generations have been. And that’s exactly the point of Kibblewhite’s discussion with her father: Why have children at all? What good would it do the world to be open to a new life? What a negative mentality that would be. If it’s that bad, we might as well pack it in and get ready for the apocalypse.
Think back 2,000 years ago to that scene in the Middle East. It was a scary time — politically
and socially. Herod the Great presided over a reign of terror and mass surveillance. He executed members of his own family and political party and ruled with fear.
There was thieving, lying and murdering all around. There was revolt and rebellion between regions and religions and even outright wars were raging. Nobody knew who could be trusted.
Does that sound familiar?
The world was screaming out for hope.
And then, the savior of the world was born to an unwed mother in a feed trough in the middle of nowhere. If that’s not an act of hope, I don’t know what is.
Michael Bird is a weekly columnist for The Tribune. He is also a disc jockey and Tallassee City
Schools teacher.