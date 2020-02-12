There has been a lot of talk about the prison that could be constructed on Rifle Range Road. Judging from the Facebook comments, there are a handful of people who are for it, but the majority seems to be against it.
Several commented they do not want to see Tallassee become known as a prison town. And I agree. In fact, I live not far from the proposed site and I honestly have to say I am not in favor of its construction.
But I would like to ask the question, what is Tallassee known for?
It was once known for the Hotel Talisi, a treasure that has been gone over a decade.
Even if the Hotel Talisi reopened tomorrow, I do not think it would have the same following it once did. Sure, locals would frequent the establishment, but I do not think the tourists who once drove from miles around the state to eat some of the famous fried chicken will ever return like they once did.
Here's why. When the Hotel Talisi was open, did you ever see a commercial for it? I didn't. The hotel became famous by word of mouth and, simply put, tradition. After 10 years, people have all but stopped talking, and I don't believe it will ever be as popular as it once was.
What else is Tallassee known for? The mill, or should I say the burnt shell of the mill?
The fact is, Tallassee is made up of 60% rental homes — yes, 60%. Most of the rentals in Tallassee are old mill homes the landlords — slumlords in many cases — bought for a fraction of the value at a foreclosure auction.
Many of the rental property owners reinvest the bare minimum to meet the city's code and that is all. This brings down the property value of the houses in the neighborhood and opens the door for transient residents or invites those who have "less roots" in the community.
These landlords are getting richer and richer off of the backs of the poorest people — those who cannot afford to buy a home in most cases. It's a vicious cycle that has a majority rule in this city.
Furthermore, if you have lived here for more than five years, then you remember how hard it was for the council to approve Tractor Supply Company's move to town. Why were so many against it? They weren't, but owners of would-be competition fought tooth and nail to stop it because it would create competition in an otherwise monopolized local market.
Personally, I like competition. It is great for the consumer because, guess what, businesses now have to compete for commerce by cutting consumer cost or by finding a way to set themselves apart from the rest.
With this said, I do not want a prison in my backyard, but I do not want to see Tallassee succumb to the past either.
Tallassee has to find an identity, and quick, otherwise it could very well become a prison town.