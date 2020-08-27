Over the last few months, one of the biggest and probably best arguments for the return of high school sports was about how important the extracurricular activities are for teenagers. For some, it can keep them out of trouble, and for others, it can provide a path to college or even a future in the sport.
But in the first week of games, we saw an all-too-familiar setting surrounding amateur sports as many people made the return to the football field more about themselves than about the players. It was all about comfort and enjoyment for the fans rather than what would be in the best interest of those actually on the field.
If a return to sports is needed because it is the best thing to do for the student-athletes, then we should be doing the best we can to make sure they have an opportunity to stay there and finish out the season. Just because we all finally got to get back out for a couple of nights to watch football doesn’t mean it is time to pretend everything is back to normal.
The complete lack of awareness by fans, schools, administration and even some city officials across the state was astounding during the first week of football games. I saw people from regular fans to school administrators and from law enforcement to even people in the media that seemingly refused to wear a mask despite being right next to somebody else during games.
I can’t speak to any of their beliefs to 100% certainty but I would bet a majority of people in that crowd were the same ones pushing for the season to return “for the kids.”
And now that the season is back, it seems like they could not care less about the kids staying out there. Because if enough people continue to act that way, the season will inevitably get shut down but they will not take any of the responsibility and deflect the blame to those who will be forced to make that tough decision.
It shouldn’t have really come as a surprise many people reacted this way though. People have been putting their own interests ahead of student-athletes for decades and it extends over both high school and college sports.
We unfortunately see parents and fans try to make big moments about themselves more than the kids who made the plays. We hear fans telling student-athletes not to shut up and play their sports because they are overlooked as people off the field more often than not.
But it’s fine because they are only here for your entertainment, right?
Wrong.
These sports and extracurricular activities will always supposed to be about the kids but it feels like this season more than ever that needs to be an emphasis.
There isn’t anything back to normal yet and that’s OK. We never said dealing with this was going to be easy and it’s going to take some “unusual leadership,” as the AHSAA called it, to get us out of this.
I can’t sit here and tell you not to go to a game but be smart about it and don’t get close to other people. Keep your mask on at all times so you don’t even have to wonder about who you may have infected without knowing it.
If you’re really looking to play it safe, I encourage you to support the programs in other ways. Go ahead and buy yourself a ticket so money can be sent into the program but don’t show up at the gate and if you’re feeling extra generous, I’m sure these programs could use any donation in a difficult year.
And for the crowd that still wants to make it about them: you can sit back and enjoy the season while you can and when it gets taken away from the students because of the way you acted, you better believe we will not be letting you off the hook.