Joan Stevenson, 88, of Tallassee, passed away May 27, 2021. She was born May 18, 1933.
Graveside service and burial will be Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 12 noon in Rose Hill Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Stevenson, Jr. and her son, Michael Charles Stevenson. She is survived by her daughter, Kay Stevenson Leadingham; three granddaughters, Rebecca Leadingham Hunter, Laura Leadingham and Lilli Leadingham; great grandchildren; and many loving relatives. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama