Schoolchildren all over the United States know the story: the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock and shared in the bountiful harvest of the Wompanoag Native Americans back in 1621.
Since then, Americans have been giving thanks at this time of year. And since President Roosevelt moved the holiday to the fourth Thursday in November in 1941 (the holiday itself being proclaimed by President Lincoln nearly 80 years prior), we have celebrated Thanksgiving on this day.
We are living in perhaps one of the most challenging years in American history — world history — since that first Thanksgiving.
Think of how different we are as a city, state and nation than we were one year ago.
This year has brought a dark cloud of death and destruction unlike anything many of us have ever experienced. And there have been more problems and fears than just those that have been related to COVID-19. There are times it seems that the political parties, the races, and sides of the culture war are more polarized than they have ever been.
Blaming others, however, will not make our situation any better. Bullying people for not thinking the same way as you is never the answer, either. Americans have always improved themselves through hard work and self-determination. Tough times demand these traits. And so, we press on.
God made these golden autumn days so glorious, so beautiful, so that our eyes can see the changing colors of the leaves against a deep blue sky. And He did it just for us. In a normal year, we get to experience the highs and lows of a football season that coincides with these special days and nights, taking on importance and meaning that only Southerners understand.
Everyone reading this newspaper has a family to be thankful for. We have jobs and livelihoods using the talents we were given. All of us have parents who, even if we don’t always recognize it, want what is best for us and love us more than anyone else ever could. I tell my music students all the time that when their mom and dad look at them, they silently say to themselves, “this is the best part of us.” Every single one of us is the best part of our collective raising — our parents, siblings, teachers, co-workers, and other influences. And it all happens, every day, in the greatest nation on Earth.
This Thanksgiving, let us be prayerfully grateful to an all-powerful and ever-living God who has allowed us to live in such a beautiful place; who has granted us the grace to get by under sometimes difficult circumstances; and whose Master Plan our lives are but a part.
Michael Bird is a music teacher for Tallassee City Schools and a regular columnist for The Tribune.