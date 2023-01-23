On Friday, January 13, my staff and I were driving in two separate vehicles from Montgomery to Tallassee where we see orthodontic patients in the office of Tallassee Family Dentistry. We leave Montgomery at 8 am to start seeing patients in Tallassee at 9:00. At about 8:15, traffic on I-85 came to a complete stop. As time passed and I realized we were going to be late for our first patients at 9:00, I opened my laptop and began calling patients and parents to tell them we’d be late. Our office phone was forwarded to my cell phone and several parents were also calling asking where we were.
At first, thinking we’d surely get through the delay soon, I was telling parents that I expected we’d be set up and ready to see patients within the hour. However, as time passed, it became clear that this was not going to be the case; and all I could tell them is that I had no idea when, or even if, we would make it to the office to see patients.
I knew that many parents and patients had checked their kids out of school, adjusted schedules, taken time off of work, etc. I expected that many would be understandably angry about our not being there. Amazingly, without exception, every single patient and parent I spoke to that day was very calm, polite and understanding. Not only that, but several also offered to help us in any way they could, telling others waiting for us at the office that we were stuck in traffic. Incredibly, one mom even made a special trip to the office to put a sign on the door letting others know what had happened.
After being stuck in traffic for three and a half hours, we made it to the office and ended up seeing about half of the patients that were originally scheduled for that day. As I reflect back on all this, it’s my sincere opinion that Tallassee is a special, wonderful community full of kind, good people who truly care about each other. We have had the privilege and pleasure of seeing patients in Tallassee for over 20 years. Our days in Tallassee are unique because everyone knows each other, and the atmosphere is very warm and friendly. One of my assistants recently commented that it’s a little bit like a reunion in the waiting room.
I’m deeply grateful for the understanding, kindness and grace shown to us last Friday. I’m also thankful for the opportunity to get to see up close what a caring, close knit community Tallassee, Alabama is.
Foch M. Smart, DDS, MS
SmartSmiles Orthodontics