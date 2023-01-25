Surely there is no one on the planet earth who hasn't been bombarded with media coverage of the immediate aftermath of Buffalo Bills' player, Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field. While Damar's experience is tragic — and I can relate to his suffering since I have been through it as well, the news media's behavior is abhorrent, and outrageous! Coverage in the almost two weeks since has been a spectacle to say the least. The non-stop images of dozens of Bill players and several other teams huddling in prayer on the field for Damar is interesting! Does the word hypocrite come to mind?
Think back to 2012 and two-time Heisman winner and two-time national champion Tim Tebow. In his early days of playing for the Denver Broncos and the NY Jets, Tebow triggered the wrath of the NFL for showing his Christian faith by kneeling on the field and for displaying John 3:16 Biblical scripture on his face. The NFL made him stop, citing "inappropriate venue" for such displays, despite the fact that Tebow had made the same expression in college!
My, my, how political correctness and the times make such a dramatic difference! In addition to NFL teams being encouraged to conduct "prayer for Damar,” we also witnessed NFL officials and coaches weeping on camera.
So, what is reality? Can we assume NFL personnel who engage and encourage prayer in some instances but condemn Tim Tebow's gestures are sincere and genuine? For us Christians, do you think our Lord will look favorably on such prayer requests and behavior?
James W. Anderson
Talladega, Ala.