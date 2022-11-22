I cannot believe what I am hearing and reading. People are not supporting their school systems for their own children. If you live in a town/city/county, you need and must have a school system. These systems are guided by a Board of Education, selected by either appointed or elected by these same people. If you do not like/agree/support, then you have the means to correct this. And when their dilapidated buildings are falling because of age, then its your responsibility to act and replace!
When I was first elected by the people in my district to represent them on the school board, I immediately saw a problem. I first went to my legislator and ask if they knew how many school buildings in the state were over 100 years old. They said “No.” I then went to the state board of education and ask the same question, and was told, no, but I can look it up. I said that I can do that – you should know. Now I am reading and hearing that local citizens will not support funds to replace these disasters for their own children, some because they do like the way the school is run! There is tremendous proof that school children learn more and faster in good facilities! Why would anyone not want this for their own? If school data shows Alabama schools scoring low, then I do not wonder why? Sorry facilities and parents that do not want to support their entire system- including their own children and grand-children!
And, oh yes, Alabama has one of the lowest tax base for the schools in the nation.
Dale Bain
Vice-President
Elmore County, Alabama Board of Education