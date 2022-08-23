You know when something has been dead for so long, it begins to rot, smell, and decompose. Back in 1994, writer Philip K. Howard published a book entitled “The Death of Common Sense”. Well, today Common Sense has begun to rot, smell and decompose. In this book he laid out truths in 1994 but have begun to decompose in 2022. Other current writers, (to include myself) have begun to smell this rot.
Here are some of the common-sense items that I think are decomposing at a rapid rate. And really do smell after introduction.
*For the past several political administrations, the party in power suffered gigantic loses in the mid-term elections. Possibly not in 2022. For the fear of one man, the republican party is satisfied to sit and rot/smell thinking that they will succeed in the mid-terms without drastically battling the “No common sense” Democrats.
*The US Army is in the worst/serious decline since the 1970s. Current Army leaders thought that discharging thousands of trained troops for not receiving a very questionable vaccination would be a bump in the road. Surprise- something smells in Washington. The recruiting command is in dire needs of troops to complete basic training to fill these slots. There are not enough volunteer soldiers to enlist, and when they do, they must undergo remedial training to even get ready for basic training. Even when they have been paid $50,000 enlistment bonuses. There are not enough Battalion commanders in the Reserve units, so the active Army must assign trained officers to Reserve slots to keep the Reserve operating. As many as 40,000 trans-gender troops cannot be deployed for lack of medical support in remote areas of the world.
Lack of common sense has now decomposed to ignorant rot.
*Because of increasing lack of common sense to the point of asinine thinking, cities and counties are defunding their police, or even disbanding the police department altogether because they cannot fire rogue cops. To go along with these drastic actions, the President of the United States has called a crime summit, to try and discuss/beg people to do better and help cut crime in the police missing streets of this nation. Completely decomposed!!
I very often say the following in today’s time, common sense has completely decomposed, and American Workmanship has dissolved. We see hiring posters all over our nation, but when you go into businesses, there are no customers – so why do they need employees??
Dale Bain
Millbrook, AL.