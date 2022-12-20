Good morning editor,
I recently moved to Tallassee in October and ever since, Tallassee has been such a warm and welcoming town for us! I took my grandchildren to the parade a few weeks ago and they loved every second of it! While driving by the Christmas trees across from McDonalds they just had to stop by and take pictures with every tree! We then visited the Huddle House and had a special request for a snowman breakfast, and they made it happen without hesitation! I will say this year’s events in Tallassee has made these three precious kiddos’ Christmas and will be some Christmas traditions added for years to come! Thank you for being such a warm and welcoming town!
Merry Christmas from The Gentry Family!
Michelle Lance Gentry
Tallassee, Alabama