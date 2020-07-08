“Our soul waits for the Lord; he is our help and our shield. For our heart is glad in him, because we trust in his holy name. Let your steadfast love, O Lord, be upon us, even as we hope in you.”
— Psalm 33:20-22
Do you like a book that contains illustrations to help you visualize difficult concepts? Is a clear diagram the best kind of assembly instruction for you? Are you a visual learner? The Bible says a lot about living by faith or walking by faith. I'm glad the Bible has lots of word pictures about real life examples to show us concepts that might otherwise be hard to understand.
The most common Old Testament synonym for faith is trust. David wrote many psalms about his trust in God. Our text today is a passage where trust is the central idea. Let's read and think to see how a person with trusting faith talks and lives.
David said, "Our soul waits for the Lord; he is our help and shield." The trusting soul has learned to wait patiently on God. This patience grows from recognizing our dependence on God. We need his help for what is too hard and we need his shield for protection from powerful evil that seeks to destroy us. We learn to trust his timing instead of our own. It's a calmer way to live, but until we acknowledge our dependence on him, we cannot know the peace that trusting brings.
Then David wrote, "For our heart is glad in him, because we trust in his holy name." If we could learn to trust, really trust the Lord without wavering, we could enjoy a durable gladness that is not disturbed by daunting tasks or ominous threats. When we're focused on and trusting in God's steadfast love, those tasks are manageable and those threats are minimized. Trust eases the anxiety that steals our joy.
Speaking of that steadfast love, David concluded the psalm saying, " Let your steadfast love, O Lord, be upon us, even as we hope in you." We need something stable on which we can build our trust. My love and devotion is not always exactly steadfast. Is yours? Folks like us aren't likely to find and enjoy rest and hope in anything within us. We must rely on God's steadfast love. The world is uncertain; the future is unknown. Recent events have written those facts large on observant hearts. In the midst of frightening uncertainly, God's faithfulness is secure. His steadfast love is a strong, stable foundation for our hope.
Trusting God is the essence of living by faith. Maybe you feel like you can't trust anyone because of painful experiences with people who took advantage of your trust. That’s understandable. But we must guard our hearts to make sure we don't look at our loving, faithful, trustworthy God through eyes of doubt and suspicion. His word is reliable. He is faithful. He always keeps his promises. We need God's help. We want to be glad instead of broken-hearted. We don't want to live without hope. May God grant us strong, vibrant trusting faith to live by every day.
Mike McElroy is a regular faith columnist for The Tribune.