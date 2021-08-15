“Teacher, do you not care that we are perishing?” - Mark 4:38
Here’s an honest question. I’m asking you for an honest answer. Have you ever felt like the disciples must have felt when they asked Jesus if he cared? Maybe you were afraid (as they were) when you asked. Perhaps you were disappointed. Surrounded by people who did not seem to care anything about you, did you wonder if even God cared about you? You could be in a similar situation right now. If you never have, as a citizen of a fallen world, you probably will be in such a circumstance some day. Let’s think about this for a little while.
Jesus and the disciples were crossing the sea of Galilee after a full day of teaching the multitudes. A furious storm came up and the waves were about to swamp the boat. Jesus was asleep on a cushion in the rear of the little vessel. The frightened disciples woke him, asking “Teacher, do you not care that we are perishing?” (I like the sense of desperation in the NIV here: “Teacher, don’t you care if we drown?”) Jesus got up, told the wind to be quiet and the waves to be still. Suddenly the wind and sea became calm. Jesus asked the disciples about their fear and their lack of faith. The men with him marveled at his power to command the wind and sea.
When Jesus visited his friends Mary, Martha and Lazarus on one occasion, Luke tells us that Mary sat at the Lord’s feet listening to what he said. But Martha was very busy with all the preparations she felt had to be made. Martha said, “Lord, do you not care that my sister has left me to serve alone? Tell her then to help me” (Luke 10:40). Jesus acknowledged her anxiety and told her that her sister had made a good choice when she chose to sit and listen to him.
I suspect you may be able to identify with those ancient disciples. Do we ever through fear or flawed vision question the Lord’s interest in us? When life discourages or disappoints us, do we dare doubt his concern for us? These people were eyewitnesses of his great power and compassion. But when they were scared or when their feelings were hurt, they questioned his care for them.
We are not “eyewitnesses of his majesty” as the apostles were (2 Peter 1:16). We are among the number who “have not seen, and yet have believed” (John 20:29). We believe the writer of Hebrews who said, “For we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses, but one who in every respect has been tempted as we are, yet without sin” (Hebrews 4:15). We rejoice in this invitation: “casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you” (1 Peter 5:7).
We may feel David’s loneliness as he expressed it: “no one cares for my soul.” But we need to go on to see as he did in the following verse that God is our refuge and our portion (Psalm 142:4-5). Let’s be careful to never accuse the Lord who died for us of not caring about us.
I have no doubt that the apostles were encouraged over and over again as they remembered Jesus’ last words to them as he ascended: “And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age” (Matthew 28:20). The same Lord Jesus has promised us, “I will never leave you nor forsake you” (Hebrews 13:5).
When your problems seem to burden you to the point of breaking and sad circumstances of life are beating you down, don’t be confused. He cares. When our own sins bring us unpleasant consequences, don’t think that the Lord who paid for our sins is indifferent to our plight. He cares. When you’re afraid, or misunderstood or just lonely, don’t forget. He cares.