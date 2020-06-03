All we need to know is neatly summarized by Jesus Christ in John Chapter 13, Verse 34, as he speaks to his Disciples.
“I give you a new commandment: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you also should love one another.”
You can take all of the world’s religions, the beliefs of the rich and the royal, and all principalities and powers on Earth and not come close to the depth of those three words.
Love one another.
We live in trying times. It’s hard to abide by those words, yet nearly every law of our land, every expectation, is based on them.
The challenges of the past three months living in the age of coronavirus have been tough enough.
Depending on whose news feed you’re following, you may be reading about how important it is to stay home and wear a mask if you venture out; you may just as easily be reading about how all of this is some kind of deep-state conspiracy and that there’s no real virus at all.
Any way you look at it, however, experts warned us of these dangers months ago, and we shut everything down to slow the spread. Now that over 100,000 people have died of COVID-19, including legendary Auburn football coach Pat Dye, it would seem that people would finally heed the advice of the scientists and doctors.
One thing that cannot be labeled “fake news” is the shocking brutality we have witnessed of late.
Even if you absolutely despise someone for something they may have done, there should be common decency in how to treat a fellow human being. Even when that person may have done something wrong like passing a counterfeit bill.
In George Floyd’s last moments on this planet, he had a policeman’s boot on his neck. It seemed to be another in a long, gruesome line, joining Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Trayvon Martin in Florida and Walter Scott in North Carolina …
And then, I watched in horror on Sunday evening as protests turned violent in Birmingham, right here in Alabama.
It was bad enough the statue of Charles Linn was torn down — now, had he been a representative of the Confederacy, I might have understood, but he established the first bank in Birmingham in the 1870s — but from there the demonstration took a horrifying turn. Angry mobs were setting fire to buildings and cars, breaking windows, looting and destroying places like the Alabama Power building and the Wells Fargo bank.
And then, the reporters from Birmingham’s television stations came under attack in the streets. One took a bottle to the head, another was mugged, a videographer’s camera was stolen and then he was beaten in the streets, all while the other reporters screamed for help.
No, it wasn’t as bad as Minneapolis or Los Angeles or Atlanta or Washington D.C., but this was right here at home and it was just as scary.
The pain and outrage over events such as George Floyd’s death, combined with unrest over the shelter-in-place lockdown these past few months, has boiled over. We need to take a look at what we are becoming. Do we look for the best in others for the good of all?
We can’t ever heal our nation without turning to those three words that God’s been trying to get through to us for several thousand years.
Love one another.
Michael Bird is a teacher for Tallassee City Schools and a longtime columnist for The Tribune.