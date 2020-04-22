“You who are His holy ones, fear the Lord, for those who fear Him lack nothing. Young lions lack food and go hungry, but those who seek the Lord will not lack any good thing.”
— Psalm 34:9-10
Is it true in the history of the church not one church person has ever lacked for anything? Is it true not one child of God has ever lacked food or gone hungry? Look at the apostle Paul, for example, in 1 Corinthians 11:27 who, among other trials, said, “I have labored and toiled and have often gone without sleep; I have known hunger and thirst and have often gone without food; I have been cold and naked.” Paul went without food, water and without clothes. We can also look at the persecuted church and see a great lack, of many physical comforts, within that context. God’s people have gone “hungry” and have lacked before, so what’s going on in Psalm 34 then? How then are we to interpret a verse like Psalm 34:9-10?
Whenever we read the Bible, we must also ask a few questions first before we want to “claim” a personal promise for ourselves. First, we must ask, “Is this a promise for me or for someone else (like national Israel, Abraham, Moses, or Paul)?” We must know to whom God is speaking the promise in order to know who will be the beneficiary of that promise. Second, maybe we have misunderstood the promise. Maybe the promise has a more spiritual fulfillment rather than a literal fulfillment; that spiritual food is the context and not physical food? Third, maybe we have missed the timing of the promise. Maybe we have erroneously thought the promise is for now, when, in reality, it is an “end-of-time” type of promise. I am not saying any of these principles help to answer the apparent dissonance we see between reality and Psalm 34:9-10, but I am saying these are some possibilities we must keep in mind as we read the Bible. The point is this: We must be very careful to interpret the Bible correctly, otherwise we will charge God with breaking a promise He has not made.
When you read the entire section of Psalm 34, however, do we see anyone trying to “figure out” how God is going to fulfill His promise? Certainly, we do see in other parts of the Bible those who attempt to “figure out” God (Job, etc.), but it often does not end with a full explanation from the Almighty regarding the intricate details of His thoughts and ways. May I suggest, then, Psalm 34 function as a template for us when thinking about the “puzzles” of scripture as it relates to God’s fulfillment of apparent promises for His people? What if my not job is not to figure God out or to try to exhaustively discern His ways, but what if my job is instead to simply be faithful to God, to obey His commands, and to glorify Him by my obedience to Him?
When you look at the verbs and the implied actions in Psalm 34, I have, by my count from the Christian Standard Bible Translation, out of 22 verses, 31 such verbs and implied actions. Not one of those verbs or implied actions have the label of “figure God out” or “scrutinize God’s ways.” Psalm 34, instead, is full of ways to obey God and to seek God. Here is a sampling of some of those verbs: bless, praise, be humble, proclaim, exalt (God), seek God, look to Him,
taste and see God, pursue peace, etc.
Here is one of our main problems: If we get so caught up trying to figure out what God is doing in any circumstance in our life, then we will miss an opportunity to worship Him and to seek Him. God nowhere commands us to become cosmic detectives of His ways. Whenever we do so we are embarking out into deep waters to which God has never called us to sail. We’ll never know fully the ways of God, never know fully the thoughts of God, never know fully the actions of God, and we will never know fully the timetable of God because we were never meant to know (nor can we ever know) those aspects of God in their fullness. We must, instead, do that which is clear (honor and worship Him), and leave that which is unclear to God (His inscrutable purposes and ways). When God wants us to know His ways, He will tell us, otherwise, we must put down our crystal balls and our detective gear and worship and love the God whom we can know, but will never exhaustively know.
