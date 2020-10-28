Typically I use this space to move a conversation forward; to talk politics or sports or things going on in my life; or to just unload the cornucopia of useless knowledge and thoughts bouncing around inside my skull like what makes Jello … Jello, why is Notre Dame still relevant and whatever happened to that alleged sports-centric private school out in Coosada? The snake oil market must have dried up.
But that’s another thought for another time.
Very seldom do I use this space to promote something I’m personally vested in. But I have the open opportunity to talk about something I am deeply vested in — Wetumpka’s annual Mardi Gras Parade and Festival.
Now I know some of you — especially those of you who know me quite well — are thinking … Hannah, can we just get through Thanksgiving and maybe Christmas before you become completely obsessed with this? And the answer is, simply, nope.
Here is why and this reason may not be adequate for some but for me it makes complete since: Given how much of a total crapshow (insert your own expletive there, the one I’m thinking rhymes with Tennessee’s chances of winning a national title in the next five years) 2020 has been, I need to focus on something that will be a positive. And too, it’s my last year to serve as parade chair so I want to go out with possibly the best event that the Order of Cimarron has hosted.
The Order of Cimarron is Wetumpka’s only parading Mardi Gras order and has been striving to build a legacy and a following within the River Region. That work is beginning to pay dividends as there were people generally disappointed when we chose to not take on new members this year due to some limitations and the current coronavirus climate.
Building a better event is going to be quite a feat as the past few have compounded upon themselves with 2020’s parade being the largest and most festivated event yet.
We had more than 15,000 people come to downtown Wetumpka. Our parade had more than 100 participants, including my parents who have already put in a request to once again drive Big Mo’, the Montgomery Biscuits’ mascot. They even had signs printed for the sides of the truck.
In the vendor area, we had around 90 including the Bikers Against Child Abuse, the Wharf’s food truck and various other clothing and jewelry and festival finds. We even had more sponsors than in years past. Wind Creek Wetumpka for the past several years has been our presenting sponsor. Before that, they were lined up in that first parade ready to throw beads. That’s one of the many relationships I'm excited to see blossom through the years. But we had a host of float sponsors this year: Miranda Hiett-State Farm, McPhillips Shinbaum, Tannehill Photography, The Coosa River Crafthouse and the Gab Salon.
All of those elements — the sponsors, the parade participants and the vendors
— combined to make our event one of the more worthwhile ones in the River Region.
It also made us look at how we do a few things as well.
Ever since Parade 1, we’ve been staging at Wetumpka’s First Baptist Church parking lot.
Typically that’s not a problem until this year; the things being staged were to such a degree that we ran out of space. To accommodate that, we have (thanks to the generosity of the folks at the Elmore County Board of Education and Wetumpka High) been given permission to stage at Hohenberg Field. This is a larger area and will be easier to control the flow into and out of. With that said, we were planning to social distance our parade before those two became trendy. We moved the staging area to a new part of town and by virtue, that adds a few more feet to the parade route, which typically started at the bridge but will now start deeper into West Wetumpka.
So why am I telling you this? It’s late October and I’m sure the who-cares meter is dinging for some of you. That’s OK, I’ll get to the point.
This is my last year organizing the parade. I want to give everyone an opportunity to come out and throw some beads with us. I’d love to have high school marching bands from outside the area making a joyful noise, civic clubs, motorcycle clubs — even lodges of Masons, Mormons and Elks (we have the Shriners covered) come out and have a great time. It’s a family friendly event that brings the community together.
Now, if you are interested and would like to receive more information, or be included in Friday’s email blast, look up the Order of Cimarron on Facebook (our post on any of the city pages: Wetumpka Informed, Tallassee Uncut) and comment your email address or send us a message.
With all the negativity that exists in our world right now between the ’rona, the election, the Big 10 returning and people willingly eating hot dogs, we need something to look forward to.
It’s that simple.
Griffin Pritchard is a Tallassee resident and columnist for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.