During Sunday night’s telecast of the Super Bowl, FOX cut its cameras to the famous people in attendance. As they stopped to focus on Paul McCartney in the press box, the announcers began raving for several minutes about his importance to music. More on that in a moment.
FOX says 98 million people watched the Super Bowl; that’s including the terrestrial television version as well as online and streaming. It’s a lot of people, but there are also 307 million TVs in the United States being watched in 120 million distinct households.
May I offer you the date Feb. 9, 1964, as the Day 2 institutions hit the reset button: Radio and television.
Fifty-six years ago this week, The Beatles appeared on “Toast of the Town,” a program hosted by newspaper columnist Ed Sullivan. Sullivan’s show ran for 23 years and is still the longest-running variety show of all time.
On Friday, I was discussing The Beatles with some of our students, reminding them why John, Paul, George and Ringo should be remembered.
We should remember The Beatles for being one of the first self-contained bands — everyone played their own instrument — and also they wrote their own songs, Lennon and McCartney being one of the greatest songwriting teams ever. he singer-songwriter movement wouldn’t have turned out like it did without them.
The shaggy hair thing, I suppose, should be remembered for how all of a sudden everyone had an opinion about male grooming.
Every kid wanted to start a band like them; guitars and drums were sold everywhere. Even today, many people fondly remember their Sears & Roebuck instruments purchased at the height of Beatlemania.
The fact the British Invasion would have never happened without them leading the way is also an important musical footnote. We would likely have never heard of The Who, Cream, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd or other blues-based British acts of the 1960s and 1970s had The Beatles not come first.
And of course, the musical legacy they created. They were simply amazing, synthesizing all that had come before and creating something so beautifully new just when it was needed. Twenty-seven No. 1 records in six years — complete chart domination! It hasn’t happened since, unless you consider Michael Jackson and Mariah Carey, who have amassed quite a few hits over their lifetimes. Lil Nas X and his chart-topping variations of “Old Town Road” notwithstanding (let’s see if he can come up with 26 more records that do the same trick), The Beatles hit hard, and quickly.
The thing I wanted the students to remember was something Bluewater Broadcasting owner Rick Peters once told me when I asked if he thought rock was dead.
He grabbed a piece of paper and wrote “73 million” on it.
Mr. Peters, an outstanding radio programmer and also a true music fan, explained there could never be another Beatles.
On this week 56 years ago, there were three television networks. Three channels from which to choose – if you had a television. My mother and her sister snapped a Polaroid of The Beatles appearing onscreen; this was a landmark moment!
As Rick pointed out, back in 1964, there was one dominant radio format: Top 40. Today, the radio dial has been splintered into a million pieces with genres and subgenres in every musical category. Not to mention, many people now listen to streaming services, online stations and iPods or mp3 players — places where only songs they like are being played all the time.
So, as I passed it along to the current students who probably wonder what all the fuss is about, I think we should all remember 73 million people don’t regularly watch a Super Bowl or any awards show, Olympic events or any sitcom’s final episodes. If there were a group as good as The Beatles, we’d never know because the audience is not the same. The world is not the same. But we live in a musical world that was shaped 56 years ago this week by the greatest rock and roll band of all time. Thank you John, Paul, George and Ringo.
Michael Bird is a music teacher for Tallassee City Schools and a regular columnist for The