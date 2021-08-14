This month marks the 40th anniversary for two important, yet very different cable networks.
Prior to the early 1980s, most people – if they had a television – picked up two or three channels: affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, and if they were lucky, PBS.
Here in the Montgomery area, we are able to pick up most of those with an antenna. Cable television changed all that.
When cable TV became dominant in the 1980s, dozens of networks popped up seemingly overnight. Some had staying power and are still around, but many disappeared after a few years or have been bought and sold so many times, they lost their original identities.
August 1, 1981, 12:01 a.m.
For my generation and beyond, “Video Killed the Radio Star” by the Buggles was the opening salvo for a new way to appreciate and enjoy music – MTV, which then stood for Music Television. Music, and television, would change forever.
Nina Blackwood, Martha Quinn, Alan Hunter, Mark Goodman, and J.J. Jackson were the first “VJ,” or video jockey, celebrities. They introduced the songs much like a disc jockey, or “DJ,” would on the radio.
Those early videos were mainly videotaped performances on a stage or in a studio, but it didn’t take long for the auteurs of the format to begin displaying mind-boggling creativity with the good old three-minute popular song. Some memorable examples would include “Hungry Like the Wolf,” by Duran Duran; “Burning Down the House,” by Talking Heads; and “Billie Jean,” by Michael Jackson, all from 1982-83.
For every fondly remembered classic, there were some duds. “The Safety Dance” by Men Without Hats was a strange one, and so were “The Look of Love” by ABC and “Saved by Zero” by The Fixx. Still, the familiar sounds of “Come on Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners or “Our House” by Madness conjure up sweet feelings of those exhilarating early days.
Memories of World Premiere Video nights recall major events for a teenager. I remember so well the night I saw Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” for the first time. By the time of that video’s introduction, MTV had become a worldwide phenomenon and a tastemaker for a generation.
MTV introduced the Monkees to a new audience in 1985-86, and the exposure helped pull the long-retired “prefab four” not only back on the album charts, but on the road after 20 years.
The video for Dire Straits’ “Money for Nothing” was groundbreaking for its computer generated animation; similarly, everything Prince or Madonna touched during that period turned to gold.
Somewhere between that time and the end of Total Request Live earlier this millennium, MTV stopped showcasing music videos and began an all-reality show programming strategy. Granted, MTV was the first in the genre with The Real World back in the 1990s, and Beavis and Butt-head wasn’t exactly a straight-up video but more a wisecracking parody of the whole enterprise.
One cable channel that hasn’t changed its programming, strategy, or mission also began in August, 1981, in the Birmingham suburb of Irondale, Alabama: Eternal Word Television Network, or EWTN.
The journey to satellite broadcasting is a fascinating story. Mother Angelica, born Rita Rizzo, was a Poor Clare nun. She was an only child, and her father abandoned the family when she was five. This was during the Great Depression. Rita and her mother moved around and were barely alive when taken in by relatives.
Her mother was suicidal; Rita herself suffered from anxiety and depression, and received harsh discipline at the school she attended because of the stigma as a child of a single parent. During her teen years, she developed severe abdominal pain due to several stomach ailments. Her mother took her to see a religious woman who instructed Rita to pray a novena, or nine-day prayer. On the morning after the ninth day, Rita woke up with no pain at all and decided then and there to dedicate her life to the Lord for healing her.
Rita visited several convents and monasteries, and was called to the religious life. She lived in a cloister in her hometown of Canton, Ohio, for the first decade or so, but her heart was troubled every night when she watched the evening news, as Alabama was featured for its civil rights struggles. Sister Angelica, as she was then known, prayerfully considered another call: to build a religious community that would appeal to African Americans in the deep south.
Angelica and her sisters sold handmade fishing lures to raise the money to start a radio station, then a television station, as well as build a convent – Our Lady of the Angels. All of that faith over 20 years paid off in 1981, when EWTN signed on around the globe.
Today, EWTN is the largest Roman Catholic media company in the world. And it all began with a healing, prayer, and fishing lures.
As both of these cable networks reach their 40th birthdays, they appear to have the staying power to live on in a media landscape dominated today by streaming and downloads. They both have managed to adapt and change as needed. May MTV and EWTN continue to grow and change and find new audiences for the next 40 years.
Michael Bird is a music teacher in Tallassee.