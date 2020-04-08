I have a litany of guilty pleasures that have been indulged through the years — drinking Surge like it was going out of style in college for instance. But like people to the dance floor the moment the DJ cues up the Electric Slide, the one guilty pleasure I succumb to time after time is professional wrestling.
Before you put this down and classify me as “one of those people,” let me explain.
I know it’s scripted and the outcomes are predetermined. But given today’s climate of impending zombie apocalypse, social distancing and the ever-present political grandstanding, having some form of entertainment that requires you to just be and enjoy the spectacle of the moment is fantastic.
Let’s be honest. Right now watching our government deal with the coronavirus is sort of like watching the Ministry of Magic deal with the return of Voldemort. (That’s a Harry Potter reference, Cousins.) Or to bring it closer to home, it’s like a teacher confronted with having to build a PowerPoint and teach online for the first time.
Current all elite wrestling champion, rockstar and podcast host Chris Jericho said, “If Shakespeare was alive today, he would be writing wrestling shows.”
Outside of soap operas and the squawking of talk show hosts looking for some sort of relevance in a binge-worthy world where else can you find a theatrical display of emotional ups, and downs and spandex for two or three hours every week?
My love of professional wrestling is familial. Don’t start judging my parents; it’s not their fault: It’s my great uncle’s.
For years growing up I spent countless hours on Willow Street roaming through the yards and shotgun houses and riding around with Pop in his spray-painted baby blue truck with the light adjustor in the floorboard and the seatbelts cut out because they just got in the way.
I didn’t have a car seat either yet I lived.
No matter what we did, we had to be home at 3 p.m. every afternoon because World Class Championship Wrestling from the Sportatorium in Dallas was broadcast on ESPN — back when ESPN was still fledgling and searching for an identity.
I grew up with the Von Erichs and the MoonDogs, the Dingo Warrior and the Handsome Stranger, Pretty Young Thang and the Dirty White Boy.
Once my parents gave them a VCR for Christmas, we kept Movie Gallery and Video X-Press in business renting the latest and greatest they had to offer. PayPerView was too expensive, so we’d wait for the obligatory three months to watch WWF’s Showcase of the Immortals: Wrestlemania from the comfort of their living room.
With them I watched Hulk Hogan slam Andre the Giant and Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat make magic in the Pontiac Silverdome.
I watched the Ultimate Warrior rise and dethrone the immortal champion.
I watched the Undertaker debut and begin his epic streak. He died in 1996, my sophomore year of high school after a short battle with brain cancer, and I stopped watching for a short time.
Then the Monday Night Wars (that’s when WWE and WCW battled for ratings and ticket buys over the course of 83 weeks) drew me back in.
Tuning in on a Monday night for the time in years, the magic I found in that Willow Street house returned. Memories flooded and tears fell.
That connection, which I assumed dead and buried, returned and, yeah, I cried a little as I got lost in the spectacle and magic and wonderment.
I knew it was scripted but in that moment, it was real again.
The Towers fell on 9/11, a Tuesday. Two days later, Vince McMahon stood defiantly in the center of a sold-out Compaq Center in Houston and declared, “Tonight, the spirit of America lives …” in the first and largest event post-tragedy.
Fast-forward to today, we are in the midst of a unique period in our history.
Government leaders are telling us to stay at home, limit movement and don’t sneeze in anyone’s general direction. But just like post 9/11, the show must go on and the writers and performers and fans rolled with the punches. The spectacle of a crowd-less, closed-set, Wrestlemania shows no matter how much things change, they still stay the same.
If this is to be our new normal, I’m relieved to see the connections to my past are not lost to history.
Folks, this pandemic is supposed to get a lot worse before it gets better. Remember to wash your hands and your face and, as always, it’s that simple.
Griffin Pritchard is a regular columnist and correspondent for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc