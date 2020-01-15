I am not sure everyone has had such a time dealing with the new options for sexual orientations I have experienced. As much of a challenge as I have dealt with over the years just trying to operate with the two I grew up with, why in the world our society would want to deal with five or more is way beyond me. Having the audacity to tell the Creator of the universe two orientations were insufficient to the task seems the height of cheekiness to me.
And now one more fragmentation is occurring in the Christian faith with the Methodist denomination splitting over a facet of this proliferation of sexual preference options. To deliberately take a position that condones what God condemns seems foolhardy.
I am reminded of the anecdote of a couple of scientists who were telling God they could now create life without His involvement whatsoever.
They said, “Yes, we can just take a handful of dirt and create life from it.”
“OK,” God says to them. “Let’s see you do that.”
One reached down to pick up a handful of dirt and God says, “Oh no, it can’t be from my dirt. It has to be from dirt that you created.”
It has been a well-recognized maxim for centuries we cannot create anything. We can change only the current form of what is already here. I suspect we would be wise to classify the sexual orientations as options for consideration rather than creations.
The old Red Hill School building is an area treasure of which I think many folks in our area are justifiably proud. The Red Hill Historical Preservation Association, led by president Paula Castleberry, has caused much wondrous works to be done on this almost 100-year-old building. In the past two years, a beautiful new roof has been installed and the north wing interior has been dazzling restored to a chamber of shining beauty. They are hoping to make that wing into an area museum.
The Brick Memorial area in front of the building, as well as the memorial wall honoring those in our area who have served their country, and the memorial flame that is lit on special occasions provide great ways for residents in our area to honor friends and family.
A very large, actually voluminous, amount of local information has been placed on the website of the association, which is approaching 80,000 hits in the little over two years it has been on line. Everyone is invited to take a look at the site and explore it by going to www.redhillcommunityclub.com and give us your comments, ideas and suggestions.
The association meets each month on the second Monday night at 6:30 p.m. and everyone is enthusiastically invited to come and find a place of service in this organization in which you can be a part of the heritage preservation efforts for this area.
Ray Hall is a Red Hill resident and weekly columnist for The Tribune.