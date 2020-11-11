Do you ever feel yourself clinging to nostalgia?
Maybe it’s me about to turn 40 or reaching the “Get off my lawn” stage of life or the fact Jumanji 2020 is entering the ninth year and I’ve to part ways with another beloved member of my family.
My cat, Rental the Tuxedo, was put to sleep last week because of a sudden and severe case of the cancer. I’m going to miss my Fat Thor … but a younger, spunkier kitteh has entered the Pritchard Household: Frederic Von Floofenstein III.
Yes, I named him and most importantly though — he’s so fluffy. He’s also eerily reminiscent of the cat that was featured in the remake of “Pet Sematary.” So he’s fluffy and potentially murderous.
And that brings me back to nostalgia. See what I did there — I updated all 15 of you that read my work about my life and brought the conversation full circle to the focus of this week’s free therapy session.
I’m looking for quotes to try to sum up the way I’m feeling right now but nothing
really hits home. So I’m just going to generalize it: some French guy a long time ago said “any time gone by was better.” He was right, the fictional French guy I just created to move this column along, that is because when you think of it-everything viewed through rose colored glasses look better than it actually was.
I find myself loading the dishwasher listening to Southern Rock. The music of the late ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and (fastforwarding to the grunge era) was light years better than the music of today.
But I’m sure if you sat down a middle schooler and made them listen to the Beatles, they wouldn’t appreciate the musicianship nor have the attention span to make it through Pink Floyd because everything now has to be down to the millisecond and constantly entertaining. They can’t just be.
Sweet Christmas I sound like the bad guy in the “Scooby Doo” adventures: “If it
hadn’t been for those meddling kids …” You know … there are times when I actually relate to the old guy and the villains in the Disney movies but that’s neither here nor there.
While the music of yesteryear was markedly better, the comedies of the ’80s and early ’90s are much better than anything today.
For instance, I tried to watch “The Unicorn,” a show on CBS starring Shane from
“The Shield,” aka Walton Goggins, as a widowed dad of two trying to get back intothe dating field.
Now this situation comedy is rumored to be funny.
That rumor, like the stories of Michigan Greatness of Jim Harbaugh, is wrong — very wrong. Two episodes in and it’s not funny.
Now go back and watch “Cheers” or “Seinfeld” or episodes of “Home Improvement” and instantly you find a reason to laugh. I don’t know if the writing was better; the actors less annoying or if the show was just better constructed — or if it just puts the viewer into a mindset when things were lighter and more relaxed.
I feel we are at a point in life where people are constantly looking to be offended
instead of when shows like “In the Heat of the Night” were on the air. I’d love to go back to those times. I’d love to be able to set the clock back some time and erase the tension that surrounds today’s society.
Maybe it’s just me waxing nostalgic again. Oh well. I’m going to listen to Marshall Tucker do dishes.
It’s that simple.
Griffin Pritchard is a Tallassee resident and weekly columnist for The Tribune.