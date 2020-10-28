Note from the author: Homecoming 2020 will be forever be associated with the scheduling, re-scheduling, cancellation, and re-re-scheduling of ring ceremonies, parades, pep rallies, the candlelight ceremony, the 20th class reunion, the football game itself and even three sets of game opponents.
I would like to go back to another time, when this was first printed in the Tribune in 2008.
A parent of one of the Homecoming Court members approached me with tears in his eyes after reading this, saying, “THIS is what Tallassee is all about.” Thank you for the compliment, and hats off to all of the people who have done their absolute best to make this year’s homecoming as normal as possible.
This is homecoming week in Tallassee, Alabama.
In so many places, the word ‘homecoming’ is only used as a line of a news story about returning military personnel.
But in small-town America, homecoming is huge.
The current senior class will be honored alongside the class from 20 years ago. At the big homecoming bonfire on Thursday night, the townsfolk gather to hear both classes sing the school Alma Mater a capella. It’s the most beautiful singing you’ll ever hear, presented with a level of devotion that seems to exist only in our imaginations, a blissful memory of someone else’s lifetime ago.
Each class at the high school is responsible for a parade float. This isn’t just a convertible belonging to someone’s dad; this is the real thing — tissue paper, colors, imaginative designs, lots of hard work over many hours.
Somehow, the junior and senior classes always seem to win or tie.
The parade is a citywide event on Friday afternoon. Schools and businesses close at lunchtime to allow everyone to crowd the streets of Tallassee, rubbernecking to see batons being twirled and fire trucks displaying their lights. Children sit on the shoulders of their moms and dads, gleefully catching candy thrown from parade floats passing by.
The homecoming court, complete with a queen and attendants, are voted on by the student body, presented at the pep rally, and recognized with a crowning ceremony at the football game.
Some gothic navel-gazers might shudder to think of such an anachronism — certainly, beauty or popularity mean nothing compared to the latest video game, text message or ‘net blog, right?
Wrong. In Tallassee, similar to Lake Wobegon, all the girls are beautiful and above average. t’s open to all.
Our Tallassee Tigers are on a winning streak, having just defeated the No. 1 team in the state a week ago; Eufaula’s similarly-named Tigers hadn’t lost a game in three years when they left, proverbial tiger tail between their legs, defeated, from Hot O’Brien Stadium in Tallassee.
What I am describing may sound like a fantasy world, but in Tallassee, it’s all real. American flags hanging from front porch columns, families excitedly following a parade route through town; the band and cheerleaders pumping up the team’s supporters.
Montgomery will always be my hometown. But Tallassee has given me something I’ve never had, even though I’m not a native Tallasseean: a real “homecoming.”
Michael Bird is a music teacher for Tallassee City Schools and a weekly columnist for The Tribune.