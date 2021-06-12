On the last day of school, the Class of 2021 and the faculty of Tallassee High School were presented with pieces of the original wood.
Naturally, it came from the floor of Room 221. Ag teacher Dr. Daniel Free cut the sections for us as parting gifts, and each piece was emblazoned with “THS 1929-2021.”
As we closed down school for the year, it was difficult not to take note of the history passing before our eyes. We had just survived perhaps the most challenging year in the history of public education with the Covid pandemic. We also had the usual comings and goings that mark the end of a school term.
This time, however, we weren’t only saying farewell to a class, teacher, or administrator: we were saying goodbye to a building.
Local historian Bill Goss reminded me that the original Tallassee School for grades 1-12 was constructed in 1915-1916. It was located on King Street, where Stumberg Gym sits today. It burned on November 11, 1928. Our current structure opened on November 13, 1929.
Note: Tallassee Mount Vernon Mills built the new school in one year and two days.
In that one year and two days, architects and designers sought to imitate the construction of Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery. Keep in mind, in those days Lanier was downtown on McDonough Street, the school now known as Baldwin Middle School, which opened in 1910. The Lanier High School on South Court Street was being built at the same time in 1929 as Tallassee High School and has a decidedly different appearance. It was dubbed the “million dollar school” for its castle-like look that emulated many Gothic-styled university buildings of that era.
I would like to use the rest of this space in the Tribune this week to show you a final walk-through of 502 Barnett Boulevard. Over the next year, there will be some growing pains, but we will move in to our new Tallassee High School in late 2022. We are excited for what is to come.