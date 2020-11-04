So if you’ve been living under a rock, or just not subscribed to the Tallassee Uncut page on the ol’ book of the faces, a prison is coming to town — well, to the outskirts. Let’s call it town adjacent.
But it’s not just any typical prison — oh no my friends, this is going to be a mega prison.
And there is a group of people losing their minds because of it, as a writer this is one of the few times I’m not using my gift of hyperbolic prose.
That means big and sweeping statements, generalizations or if having a conversation with a fisherman, the size of the fish that got away.
Seriously, the prison is coming to town per governor’s choice and the announcement is being railed against by a group of people who are fundamentally opposed to having a prison come to Tallassee for, I don’t know, reasons.
Apparently they think it’s going to house everything from the Joker, to Darth Vader, to Hannibal Lecter, maybe even Bonnie and Clyde, or a Democrat.
Hannah forbids one of those escapes — the Democrat, not the Joker, Darth Vader or Dr. Lecter, who may be on his way to have an old friend for dinner.
But that’s neither here nor there. What’s important is the conversation — well, shouts of dissent being hurled at people — regarding this structure.
The reasons, when pared down through months of posts and conversations for not wanting a prison range from, “It’s not my land so I’mma be mad about it” to “It’ll disrupt such a beautiful view of my sunset,” to “Oh Lord, the kids;” and then there’s the ever popular, “the mayor wants it and he signed an NDA but didn’t tell anyone about it.”
Now, there are other reasons as well. Most people just don’t want it near their home or to hurt the town. But I want these people to know there are benefits to the prison coming to town — benefits for all citizens. Shouldn’t we be for that?
An event was held Sunday afternoon where people showed up to talk about how terrible this is going to be for Tallassee.
If you’re reading this and inferring I’m for the prison, I’ll alleviate your need to infer. I fully support the prison — not because it’s a prison and I’m for mass incarceration; as a matter of fact, I believe destroying mandatory minimums, legalizing marijuana and diversion programs as an alternative to the felon highway should be alternatives to the overcrowding problem. But the overcrowding problem within Alabama’s prison system must first be addressed before any of those can be brought into the conversation.
Also, I feel like I need to point out I’m not being funded by any group and haven’t made any under-the-table deal to build a lake house, buy a car, new tattoo, boat or a PS5 as I have been accused of because I speak in support of this form of industrial development.
The wailing and whining and gnashing of teeth is eerily reminiscent to several years ago when Marvins was all but ready to come to Tallassee and create a shopping center with them as the hub — but they were going to put it next to the nursing home.
So the torches and pitchforks were handed out and a vocal minority went to work doing everything they could to undo the deal to protect what is ultimately a spot of prime real estate.
So my question for those on the opposing side of the discussion, what do you plan to do once the thing is built? Storm it like the Bastille?
In doing research to defend my opinion on why the town would benefit from the prison — aside from the 3,900 jobs and fees collected from the sale of utilities, property tax coming into the county, new residents — I found this article from NPR discussing the way a prison can partner with a community.
Quoting the article: “Karnes County (Texas) agreed to let a private prison company build a new 600-bed facility there. It wasn’t a tough decision because the company GEO Group already had built a facility there in 1998. Each year GEO Group gives the county $4,000 for school scholarships and $6,000 for maintenance and upkeep on the courthouse. GEO also gives money to the local Rotary Club, Toys for Tots, the Little League, Relay and other local organizations and the people who work at the facility also help feed the local economy.”
So there’s that; it appears they are community partners. But the minority doesn’t want to hear that.
Here is another bit of research, this coming from the New York Times: “Three small Oklahoma cities with new prisons — Hinton, Sayre and Watonga grew more than 40% … and according to some economics professors ‘prisons are a more stable industry than industrial development.’”
Now — given the success Tallassee has had with its industrial development and the success it will have when the IDB takes the step to hire a new director — the possibilities are endless for the growth of the town.
Again, quoting the NY Times: “the prison’s economic value to Sayre is immediately apparent. The Corrections Corporation of America (based in Nashville) is the largest taxpayer in Beckham County, Oklahoma (Sayre’s the county seat) and collects $411,000 in property taxes from the prison, more than four times the amount it gets from it’s next largest taxpayer, a meat processing plant. Eighty percent of the property taxes support county schools. According to Jody Bradley, the prison’s ward, the prison spends $2.5 million a year for goods and services in the state and disburses about $7 million in wages.”
On top of that, the prisoners themselves also contribute to the town’s economy paying sales tax on commissary and phone calls. The calls are all collected, all long distance to the tune of roughly 100 a day.
One more point to ponder referencing the Sayre facility: “The city has torn down the old high school and salvaged bricks and stones for a new city hall. The bricks stand in stacks in the prison yard where for no charge to the city, the inmates are cleaning them.”
You know, maybe some of the trustees venture across the bridge and begin to tackle the wasteland that was once the mill. They’ve got nothing better to do.
The last point I’m going to make comes from a Bloomberg article: “Forrest City
(Arkansas) got hundreds of thousands of dollars back every year from the based on their prison population. Conservatively, they only had a third of the jobs in town so the city had new people move in. This means new housing permits. That means home sales. That means even before the prison was built there were millions of dollars placed in local banks. There was interest being earned for contracts to turn the dirt and to put in the foundations and the plumbing.”
Now I’m cognizant of the fact I’ve done research and am throwing out anecdotal
evidence of things that have happened in other communities where there are private prisons. So when things like that don't happen here the naysayers will openly bash my research. It won’t be the first time and probably won’t be the last.
But don’t get it twisted. This prison is going to be built here and Tallassee — over the years — will see the dividends from it.
But if you’re looking for a new thing to rail against, I hear there are some Democrats that could be heading to Washington in January.
It’s that simple.