Last week in The Tribune, I wrote about some of the hits and misses of 2019. Like Emperor Joseph told Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart not to write “too many notes,” I had too many words for this column. And so, here is the conclusion of the year in info-tainment, with continued apologies to Cousin Rendell in Lafayette, Louisiana.
BEST STAND-ALONE TELEVISION EPISODE DEPT.: Speaking of royalty, Eddie Murphy’s triumphant return to Saturday Night Live after a 35-year absence was worth the wait. His presence elevated every sketch; every cast member seemed genuinely invested in making the episode great. For nostalgia fans, he reprised his greatest characters: Gumby, Velvet Jones, Mister Robinson — they were all here. It was so good I watched it twice. Bravo.
BEST NEW MUSIC DEPT.: For all of those who affirm that good music is dead, I propose a couple of new records worth your spin.
ANTHEM OF THE PEACEFUL ARMY, by Greta Van Fleet: This band out of Frankenmuth, Michigan, is really the brothers Kiszka plus an unrelated drummer. Everybody says they sound like Led Zeppelin. So what’s wrong with that? All music is derivative. “When the Curtain Falls,” “Lover, Leaver,” and “You’re the One” are key tracks. Check these guys out.
PHANTOMS, by Marianas Trench: Josh Ramsay leads this quirky group that hails from Vancouver, British Columbia. They’ve been around nearly two decades, but continue to reinvent themselves with every album. Each one has its own style, with the band bending itself around a theme threaded through each song. This year, they really outdid themselves with this Edgar Allan Poe tribute.
GREATEST DOCUMENTARY SERIES EVER DEPT.: Last week, I raved about Conversations with a Killer, the riveting story of Ted Bundy. I also was so enchanted with Fosse/Verdon that I didn’t want it to end. However, I also wished to save enough room to brag on Ken Burns’ Country Music series this week because I think it made the greater contribution to culture than any serial killer documentary could.
Country Music is simply in a class by itself. Burns always does fascinating work that reveals the best, and worst, in ourselves. Somehow, he topped even his own high standards with this series.
There was something special in connecting the dots between A.P. Carter’s lifelong love for Sara, and Johnny Cash’s lifelong love for June; Faron Young’s defense of Charley Pride against racist radio programmers; Willie Nelson lying down on Broadway in utter desperation, and in his failure to get himself killed, moving to Texas and starting completely over; Patsy Cline being an interpreter to the nth degree, and nurturing younger artists like Loretta Lynn as they entered the business; Hank Williams being the “hillbilly Shakespeare,” singing about subjects heretofore untouched in popular song; Merle Haggard being the ultimate iconoclast, yet being considered the savior of country music; Roy Acuff and Maybelle Carter leading the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and a Who’s Who of country pioneers on a recording of “Will the Circle Be Unbroken”; Dolly Parton emerging from a childhood wearing a coat of many colors to being the ultimate representation of country stardom; and more.
When I visited Nashville and stood in the presence of Mother Maybelle Carter’s guitar, I wept. That’s how much this documentary meant to me. I can’t seem to get over it, and don’t want to.
MOVIE REVIEW DEPT.: A journey that began 42 years ago ended this past week. I finally went to see The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth, and presumably final, chapter in the “Star Wars” saga.
I wish I could say that it’s the film of the year, or the decade, or whatever. I am not sure what I expected — I mean, every question was answered, there were nods to the past installments in the series, the action sequences were appropriately bombastic, and the snappy dialogue contained everything one could love about the series. And nearly every character from the past showed back up, either in the flesh or as a Force ghost. It was a fitting conclusion. I was satisfied.
Yet, somehow, it was satisfying like a meal at one of those giant buffet restaurants: the ones where you’re so stuffed, you pledge to never eat again, and then two or three hours later, you’re rustling around in the kitchen looking for a snack. There’s a whole lot of action squeezed into this motion picture, and I guess I’m still in the “I’ll never eat again” phase of digesting this movie.
