It is no mystery we are living in a highly politicized time.
Over the past decade or so, if not longer, the lives of politicians have become less Beltway blood sport than reality show spectacle. Their lives are lived out on social media platforms, with either the politicians themselves, or people representing them, making statements that are immediately contradicted by someone on the other side before all the zeroes and ones that made up the statement have settled in to your phone.
The reality is, I think all of us are in the middle of the road. We believe the United States of America is the greatest country in the world. And I honestly feel that if someone has made it to the White House, that person deserves our respect. We should be patriotic, and proud for them even if it wasn’t the person we chose. The fact we live by the Constitution means that we have the freedom to disagree — we have the right to.
On this historic presidential election week that is capping off quite a memorable year, let us look back at some presidential quotes of the past, from the 44 other guys who have held the office.
George Washington: “When one side only of a story is heard and often repeated, the human mind becomes impressed with it insensibly.”
Abraham Lincoln: “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”
Theodore Roosevelt: “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.”
George Washington: “99% of failures come from people who make excuses.”
James K. Polk: “In his official action, he should not be the President of a party only, but of the whole people of the United States.”
Jimmy Carter: “We’ve learned that piling up material goods cannot fill the emptiness of lives which have no confidence or purpose.”
Benjamin Harrison: “I pity the man who wants a coat so cheap that the man or woman who produces the cloth or shapes it into a garment will starve in the process.”
Franklin D. Roosevelt: “Remember, remember always, that all of us, and you and I especially, are descended from immigrants and revolutionists.”
Dwight D. Eisenhower: “Never waste a minute thinking about people you don’t like.”
John F. Kennedy: “One person can make a difference, and everyone should try.”
Ronald Reagan: “Live simply, love generously, care deeply, speak kindly, leave the rest to God.”
Bill Clinton: “We all do better when we work together. Our differences do matter, but our common humanity matters more.”
Woodrow Wilson: “I can imagine no greater disservice to the country than to establish a system of censorship that would deny to the people of a free republic like our own their indisputable right to criticize their own public officials.”
Barack Obama: “If we are truly created equal, then surely the love we commit to one another must be equal as well.”
George H.W. Bush: “Think about every problem, every challenge, we face. The solution to each starts with education.”
Lyndon Johnson: “For this is what America is all about. It is the uncrossed desert and the unclimbed ridge. It is the star that is not reached and the harvest that is sleeping in the unplowed ground.”
Thomas Jefferson: "Whenever you do a thing, act as if all the world were watching."
Andrew Jackson: "Any man worth his salt will stick up for what he believes right, but it takes a slightly better man to acknowledge instantly and without reservation that he is in error."
Martin Van Buren: "It is easier to do a job right than to explain why you didn't."
Theodore Roosevelt: "It is hard to fail, but it is worse never to have tried to succeed."
John F. Kennedy: "Efforts and courage are not enough without purpose and direction."
Harry S. Truman: "It's amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit."
James Monroe: “A little flattery will support a man through great fatigue.”
John Quincy Adams: “Try and fail, but don’t fail to try.”
Abraham Lincoln: “Whatever you are, be a good one."
Michael Bird is a music teacher for Tallassee City Schools and a longtime weekly columnist for
The Tribune.