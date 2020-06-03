“Sing praises to the Lord, O you his saints, and give thanks to his holy name.”
— Psalm 30:4
Do you ever read reviews before making a purchase? Sometimes before I buy a new device or maybe some shoes, I look at what other customers have said about their experience with and impressions of the product. Reviewing new products has become an online career for some people, with detailed reviews and video demonstrations. The internet has made it easy for non-professionals to give their opinion about all kinds of products and services—there are websites and apps for reviewing restaurants and even doctors. It’s like word-of-mouth advertising on steroids.
Psalm 30 reminds me of those reviews a little bit. But instead of a product or a service, David praised God for all the wonderful things the Lord had done for him. He expressed them with the phrase “you have.” You have drawn me up… you have healed me…you have brought up my soul from Sheol…you restored me to life… you made my mountain stand strong…you have turned my mourning into dancing…you have loosed my sackcloth and clothed me with gladness.” It’s a powerful testimony about what God had done for him. When David calls on the saints of the Lord to join him in praising and thanking God, it’s as if David, after describing how the Lord had rescued and helped him, was saying “Highly Recommended.”
This psalm is much more than a review of God’s goodness. If the ancient superscription is correct, it was a song written for the dedication of the temple. Since the temple was not started, much less finished or dedicated until years after David died, it is a song of faith. David was allowed to raise funds, and secure the land where the temple would be built. But a dedication song written for a building that was not yet under construction was an act of trust and confidence in God and his promises.
In the psalm, David models the cycle that so many believers know from personal experience. God blesses us with prosperity: “I said in my prosperity… you made my mountain stand tall.” Then we develop a false sense of security: “I shall never be moved.” Then God disciplines his child by withdrawing: “you hid your face; I was dismayed.” David cries for help: “To you O Lord I cry… I plead for mercy.” God hears and answers: “You have turned my mourning into dancing.” The corrected child praises God: “that my glory may sing your praise and not be silent. O LORD my God, I will give thanks to you forever!” Has that cycle every played out in your life? Have you remembered to praise God after he answered your desperate distress call of a prayer? I’m so glad to know that “Weeping may tarry for the night, but joy comes with the morning.” Aren’t you?
Finally, note the two “utility prayers” David prays here: “Hear, O LORD, and be merciful to me!” And “O LORD, be my helper!” Dire need has the effect of stripping prayer down to its essence. No flowery language, no report of good works, no recitation of how right we are in doctrinal matters, no veiled attacks on others. Desperate prayer becomes a simple cry for mercy and a humble plea for help. We all need these prayers in our devotional vocabulary. We’re all in need of his mercy. We’re all dependent on his help.
This psalm, like so many others, is like a many-faceted jewel. It reveals its beauty from many different angles of view. David’s candid report of his experience with God encourages us to trust the Lord as well. He calls us to join him in praising God and giving thanks to the Lord. This psalm of praise may have been written for the dedication of the temple long ago. But its vibrant language encourages us to re-dedicate ourselves to God every time we read it.
Mike McElroy is preaching minister for East Tallassee Church of Christ and a regular faith columnist for the Tallassee Tribune. He's working this year to finish his third book, a companion reader to the Psalms. This week’s column is a sneak preview of one of the book’s 150 chapters.