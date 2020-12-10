You may hear people say, "I am giving this up for Lent," or "this Christmas, I will start doing this." I am not a big fan of doing somehing only for Advent or Lent and then going back to our regular life.
It takes something meaningful to change our lives for the better. And during this coronavirus time, a few blessings have come my way and I would like to share them with you.
I've become more joyful, more peaceful. Vices have gone away. I have emerged from this period with renewed strength to fight temptations. More peace. More balance.
Some of these may not apply to you. But, you could pass them along to your children or grandchildren, your nieces and nephews. These are some ways to improve our walk with the Lord.
Praying every day is something I have done for a long time. It was in daily meditation as I prayed the rosary that I was converted, and later discerned my vocation to become a priest.
The more time you give Jesus, the less room there will be for evil -- a good side effect of daily prayer and devotion.
Sometimes you can meditate on faith and the life of Jesus and Mary just by finding recordings online that feature others praying and meditating. Spending time with God any way you can is the key.
I have decided to get up super-early for adoration. Getting up early with Jesus is a joy, but hard to stay awake at first; a couple of weeks ago I began to share these prayers on my Facebook page. This is helping me to stay focused. Early morning time adoring Christ helps us to see that there is a real God present among us. Christ is real. He is present among us. Being before Him, looking at Him, having quiet time with Him strengthens our relationship.
But there are some other ways ...
Morning push-ups.
I am super sleepy in the mornings. Despite my best efforts, I just could not stay awake in the morning.
During this time of the coronavirus, I pray and do push-ups all morning. It keeps me awake, I feel better, and it helps me to fight sleepiness. The blood flows and the mind clears.
Last Lent I invited a group to participate in Exodus 90 - no TV, no computer, no alcohol, and taking cold showers for 90 days. I was able to do most of that, except the cold showers.
I have started taking the cold showers now. That is a tough choice. When you are standing under that cold water on a freezing morning, you move quickly! A benefit is that it helps me be more disciplined when I face temptation and other situations where the strength that only comes from faith will help me.
Moderation, for me anyway, applies to binge TV watching. It's difficult to use moderation when streaming Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hulu. A new show comes on, it's so interesting, and as one episode ends another one begins. It keeps going and I keep sitting there watching! I know I am not the only one who does this. We watch for three or four hours ... or days ... until the series, or season, ends.
We say we are going to get up and go for a walk. Then six or seven hours later, you are still in front of the TV.
So, I have tried to break away from the television habit and started working outside on a new project.
A parishioner recently gave me an old car. In the evenings I have been opening the hood and rebuilding parts of the car, taking them apart and putting them back together, learning as I go. This project has become a little bigger, as you may have noticed an old RV and an old bus that are parked behind the church. Those will be my winter projects!
The devil and his angels are the losers - but they are smart. They know how to get to us. We are humans. It is easy to develop bad habits and allow them to take us to a point where we give up the fight. We may think we are powerless against the vices of television, lack of exercise, forgetting to pray or read our Bible.
But all is not lost.
These examples I mention are just a few things that have brought changes in my life. Struggles have just faded away. Its not just the rosaries, it's not just the cold showers, it's not just the nice old Cadillac - it's the courage to face life's battles that comes from dedicating our free time to Him.