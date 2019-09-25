Dear Editor,
The article in the Aug. 7 issue by Willie Moseley titled, "In praise of dead, white English-heritage males" hit the mark. Mr. Moseley alluded to the recent rumblings advocating the demolition of statues and other sites in connection with slavery. He mentioned even Mt. Rushmore and the Jefferson Memorial have become targets because of their connections to slavery.
In order to be fair I have a modest proposal. Since the U.S. Capitol was constructed using enslaved African-Americans, we must tear it down. The Alabama State Capitol must go as well.
Since all slavery is bad we must not forget the guilt of ancient Rome and classical Greece. The Pantheon, the Coliseum and of course the Parthenon in Athens have to go, right?
What about the suffering slaves who constructed the Great Wall and the Emperor Chin's monumental tomb in China? Those poor folks.
We have a lot of work to do, don't we?
Alan Parker
Tallassee