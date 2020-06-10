This week has been tough. Just when I thought things couldn’t get much worse, they did. I was shaken to the core with the terrible loss of a dear friend, Emily Moore. Emily graduated from Tallassee High School. She was a daughter, a mother, a sister and a true friend. She left this world too soon and she will be missed by so many.
The last time I saw Emily was during a trip to Walmart. We ran into each other in the cereal aisle and although we had not talked in months, we didn’t skip a beat.
Emily was hard to gauge. She always wore a smile, no matter how she was truly feeling. If she was sad, you would never know because she sparkled all the time — always wearing a smile.
I met Emily when we worked at FoodFair in Tallassee in the late 1990s.
From there we became friends. We were neighbors for a brief time. We shared a lot.
Emily loved to dance and she was great at it. She had a lot of gymnastic ability and could tumble with the best.
She is the only person I ever let borrow my car.
Emily would go to the end of the earth to help someone in need, especially someone she called friend.
Over the years we celebrated birthdays and holidays together. Her favorite color was pink. One year she decorated her entire 9-foot (it may have been even taller) Christmas tree with pink decorations and lights. It was so Em!
Her nickname was Bossy because, well, she could be a little bossy but that was just another reason to love her.
If I could go back in time, I would have called her more. I would have visited her more often. I would have been there for her. I would have been a better friend.
It is so easy to get caught up in day-to-day life and sometimes it’s our friends and family who pay the costs.
I guess what I am saying is if you love someone, let them know. Say it loud and tell them often. Hug them as much as you can. Don’t take anything for granted because not one single person is promised tomorrow. Make the most of today.
I love you Emily and I will miss you every day, as will so many others.
Carmen Rodgers is bureau chief of The Tallassee Tribune. She can be reached at carmen.rodgers@tallasseetribune.com