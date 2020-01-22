I don’t remember when it exactly happened. I don’t even think there is one moment where I chose my favorite athlete as a kid but I am certainly never going to forget who it was.
Although it hasn’t happened as I’m writing this, former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter was expected to be unanimously inducted into the Hall of Fame on Tuesday and I’m sure I was emotional when the news came across my Twitter timeline. Then I expect to relive all of those emotions during his induction ceremony.
I am not a biased fan who believes Jeter is the best player of all time and I absolutely know there have been shortstops better shortstops than him defensively and at the plate. However, that is not going to stop me from remembering his incredible moments.
I was raised a Yankees fan by my mom who spent time in New York when she was growing up. For as long as I can remember, I have had some sort of Yankees shirt in my closet.
That does not always stick with kids — just ask my parents about trying to push Kentucky on me and my brother — but this was one I will never let go of. And I believe a lot of that is due to Derek Jeter.
He provided me with several of my earliest memories of sports and kept them going until I was in college. I don’t remember his debut and I honestly don’t even remember his first couple of rings but I remember reading all about them on the back of his cards as I started setting his apart from the rest of my collection.
I remember when he was named Mr. November with his walk-off home run in Game 5 of the 2001 World Series and I also remember experiencing one of my first heartbreaks with him the three nights later in Game 7.
I remember Opening Day in Toronto in 2003 when Jeter grimaced in pain next to third base after Toronto’s catcher landed on top of him. It was the first time I really remember feeling pain for someone I didn’t know.
I remember watching a Yankees-Chicago Cubs game in 2005 when a graphic came up with the bases loaded saying Jeter had never hit a grand slam. My friend, a Cubs fan, called what happened next as Jeter put the ball in the left-field stands for his first grand slam.
Less than a month later, I took my first trip to Yankee Stadium to see the Yankees take on Cleveland. After seeing power hitters Alex Rodriguez and Jason Giambi go deep early, I got to see Jeter hit a home run to right field in person at one of the most iconic stadiums in history.
I remember the most disappointing season of my lifetime in 2008 as the Yankees missed the postseason for the first time since I was born. However, that season ended with Jeter’s farewell speech after the final game at Yankee Stadium when he called us the greatest fans in the world and he actually meant it.
While there are plenty of moments in between, the most memorable one is the last one. In another year without the playoffs, Jeter brought tears to my eyes one final time as he slashed a walk-off single to right field in his final home game.
“Derek Jeter: Where fantasy becomes reality,” was the call from Michael Kay and it was the perfect ending.
There’s no doubt Jeter will always be my favorite player for what he did to bring me to a game I love and keep me with the team that has brought me so many memories to cherish.
