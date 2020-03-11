The hype surrounding the college basketball world when the calendar turns to March seems to rise more and more every year. And every year, the NCAA Tournament grabs the attention of every sports fan in America and somehow lives up to the hype.
I do not expect this year to be any different despite being extremely disappointed because I will likely not have a team to root for this year.
As anyone who has ever filled out a bracket knows, the fun does not stop just because your favorite team gets knocked out. Because with every game, you find yourself fully invested in the team you picked to win.
That process will begin in just a few days as the bracket will be released on Selection Sunday. The broadcasters know people are tuned in and they take their sweet time to go through each region but it is worth tuning in.
If you are a basketball fan, this is your first look at the matchups you may have to contemplate for the next four days before selecting a champion in your bracket. If you’re anything like me, you will quickly fill out a bracket as soon as you see the field before doing any research and realize that bracket actually does better in the end than your real bracket every year.
Watching the selection show is almost a family tradition for me. We did bracket pools every year and I remember sitting down with my brother several times, filling in a blank bracket by hand when every team was called.
The show may not seem that exciting, especially when you the No. 1 seeds are obvious but there is some sort of drama every year. Whether a team is way underseeded so it’s your immediate upset pick or a team who was supposed to be a No. 3 seed in the NIT somehow making the big deance, something will happen that will shock the analysts and it’s always fun experiencing that with them and so many others.
If you are not a basketball fan, seeing the team names move into the bracket may be the most exciting part of March for you. When they show clips of bubble teams reacting to getting a spot in the field of 68, the players’ reactions range anywhere from crying to jumping over tables.
The women’s tournament will be revealed Monday night on ESPN which will allow you to go through the whole experience again one day later. Plus, you will get another bracket to fill out and who doesn’t like making predictions?
I am looking forward to the basketball actually starting as much as anyone else but I find just as much joy in the 48 hours between the bracket being released and the First Four games. I may should be ashamed of the time I spend dissecting the bracket every year especially since I rarely win any kid of bracket pool but it still gives me a head start on finding those must-watch matchups on the opening weekend.
If you have never sat down to watch the Selection Show, I encourage you to set aside the time at 5 p.m. Sunday because it’s worth it. Plus, the sooner you fill out your bracket, the longer you can claim to have a perfect bracket.