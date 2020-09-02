I know suicide; I know it well.
In 2000, one month to the day after my first daughter was born and one day after my younger brother's birthday, my father took his life. In his case, there were many precursors.
He had a mental illness I contribute his depression to an opioid addiction that came about after a car accident that nearly took his life.
It was 1978 and my father was a passenger in a car that collided head-on with another vehicle on Graveyard Creek Bridge in Tallassee. Some of you may remember reading about it. I was 1 year old.
From that point on, life was never the same. His timeline was split into life before the wreck and life after the wreck. It was bad.
After the wreck, life became a rigorous schedule of doctor visits. He could no longer work and provide for the family. He was not the man he was before.
Before the wreck, he was one of the most vibrant men in the world. His charisma preceded him.
That's what that wreck on Graveyard Creek Bridge took from him more than anything.
My parents divorced a few years later and my dad moved to Florida where he was able to receive top-notch medical care. And while the first-rate doctors in the Sunshine State were able to treat his physical pain, over treat, nothing was done to treat his mental illness.
Mental illness is real and it deserves the same recognition as other health issues.
It is an illness we have to talk about. I am so guilty of not talking about it. Here it is 20 years after my dad's suicide and our family has only discussed it a handful of times and even then the word suicide was seldom used. We tend to dance around the topic and this seems to be the norm.
That has to change.
Thankfully there are resources out there, such as the nationwide suicide prevention lifeline and locally there is the S.O.A.R. Inc. crisis line, to help those struggling with thoughts of suicide.
However, it is up to the individual to take advantage of these resources.
Talk and share information about available resources with others. If you know of someone who may be struggling, please reach out to him or her, today. Call and say hello. Let that person know they are loved and the world needs them in it.
Empathy and compassion are two things the world cannot have enough of. These are attributes that need to be practiced and strengthened.
