The Lord is slow to anger and great in power, and the Lord will by no means clear the guilty. His way is in whirlwind and storm, and the clouds are the dust of his feet. - Nahum 1:3
Do you get angry quickly? Is your “fuse” short? Does the first and slightest provocation cause wrath to well up inside you and flow out of your mouth? Did these questions make you mad?
God’s word about this is clear: “Know this, my beloved brothers: let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger; for the anger of man does not produce the righteousness of God” (James 1:19-20). I know, and you probably do, too, that this is correct. Our hot, hasty reaction to circumstances and people around us does not reflect the holy goodness of God. Our
flesh is more likely what’s in control and on display when we are too quick to get angry.
Our text this week is from the book we’re studying now at church on Wednesday nights, Nahum. I love this description of God from the opening lines: He is “slow to anger and great in power.” Will you think with me a few minutes about how these things go together, and why we should be very glad he is both?
God reveals himself to be “slow to anger.” He is patient and long-suffering. His mercy is swift and his anger is slow toward stubborn, bumbling people. He is not soft on sin, but he is patient with sinners like you and me. About a hundred years or so before Nahum pronounced Nineveh’s doom, God had spared the wicked Assyrians’ capital city when they repented at Jonah’s preaching. Jonah wasn’t happy about it, but God showed his great mercy for pagan
sinners (and hard-hearted preachers) in the book of Jonah. A century later, Nineveh had gone back to wickedness and God was about to act against them.
How often has the rod of mercy been extended to us while the sword of justice remained sheathed? How long has he waited because he takes no pleasure in the death of the wicked (Ezekiel 18:20)? How many times has he given us another chance because he wants everyone to come to repentance (2 Peter 3:9)? Imagine the mighty power of God restraining his wrath against sinful people who deserve punishment instead of patience! Instead of pounding us with
the fist of his righteous wrath, he extends a nail-pierced hand of invitation and love. It is wonderful to contemplate the mercy he has shown us; it is wicked to presume upon that mercy. I’m so glad that he is slow to anger! Aren’t you?
We sometimes sing Dan Burr’s song, “Make Me New.” It has these words in it: “Make me new, Lord Jesus, make me new, for it seems that in so many ways I’m not enough like you.” Being slow to become angry is one way we have much room to grow to be more like the Lord. He bears insult a long time. We are often quick to retaliate against small slights. We imagine we’re flexing our strength when our response is swift and harsh. But God’s mighty power is demonstrated in restraint long before it is unleashed in wrath. As God’s child, you need not shrink in terror as you contemplate his awesome power. The book of Nahum, like other prophetic books of the Bible, contains vivid descriptions of that power when the wrath of God is unleashed in punishment and judgment. But this is the same loving, patient God to whom you have fled for refuge! His awesome arm is protection and defense for you as his child. Let the good news of his patience calm your fears and fuel your joy. But do not use his long-suffering as an excuse to persist in willful sin. Don’t try to con God. The book of Nahum also reminds us that God’s patience comes to an end, and prideful impenitence will bring God’s wrath. But as his blood-bought, dearly loved child, you can rejoice and be glad that your father is both mighty in power and patient with you.