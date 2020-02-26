I would like to know if anyone knows Abigail on the Alexander Shunnarah commercials that says she is from Tallassee, Alabama and got a settlement of $90,000. I’ve asked a lot of people and no one I have asked seems to know her. Now, don’t get me wrong, I just want to know if anyone knows her.
What I would like to know is who wins the Publishing Clearing House prizes. They send out letter after letter up until the last minute and everyone who sends the letters back keeps getting more and more letters telling them how close they are to winning. Finally, the day comes and everything goes quiet. You don’t hear a thing. Some time goes by and a new set of letters comes asking if I want to win $7,000 a week for life.
I would be the last person to say they didn’t give anyone a prize, I’m just wondering why it’s not on TV, radio or the newspaper and if it is why did they hide it from me? I see a TV crew with a 3-by-5 foot check running into somebody’s yard, ringing doorbells and carrying on but I still don’t know who or where they are.
What I would like to know is why on TV these car companies say we are cutting the price on 2015 models by $10,000. Well, you know they still are making a big profit to pay for these ads, pay overhead, salesmen, etc. Let’s add five more thousand. Does that mean they were making $15,000 per vehicle before they gave the $10,000 discount? I’m just an Alabama boy who took math and arithmetic in school. What I would like to know is who is giving who what.
What I would like to know is who in the world would do this. There is an ad on television that sells mattresses; they say, interest free for eight years with payments as low as $27 per month. Now, when they say as low as $27 per month that means that is the cheapest thing they have. Figure it out, that is $324 a year and for eight years. That’s $2,592 for eight years, interest free.
Who’d pay that kind of money for the cheapest mattress a company sells and in the same ad they say we’ll finance up to 20 years. Who in his right mind would pay on a mattress for 20 years, that’s what I would like to know.
Another thing I’d like to know is why people will carry their children to a store or restaurant and turn them loose to run and play. I’ve seen them playing with bouncy balls, playing pitch with toys and running all over the place. In restaurants I’ve seen them pouring out the salt. Screaming
if they didn’t get what they want after they have changed their minds a number of times or not getting to sit by the one they wanted to. Mamas and daddies go blind and deaf as if they don’t see or hear a thing. They act as if they don’t care if they ruin everyone’s meal. A department store is not a place to play hide and seek. What I would like to know is if I can see all of this why can’t they? Well there’s a lot of what I want to know in this world.
I would bet if I was a betting man that you have a lot too. Some may be funny; some may be serious but we all have them. Want to have some fun? Try it sometime. Just say what I would like to know.
Ronald Brantley is a Tallassee resident and a regular columnist for The Tribune.