Ninety years ago this month, the story of one of the longest-running musical groups of all time began.
It was April, 1931. Leonard Slye, a native of Ohio, found work as a truck driver and landed in California. He got a job as a fruit picker for the Del Monte canning company, but liked to sing. He entered an amateur singing contest sponsored by a Los Angeles radio station, and won the invitation to join a group called the Rocky Mountaineers.
Later that year, Slye placed a classified ad in a Los Angeles newspaper for a yodeler. A lifeguard and tent show performer named Bob Nolan, originally from Canada but a recent migrant to southern California, answered the ad. Leonard Slye hired him on the spot for the Rocky Mountaineers.
The final pieces of the puzzle came when Nolan stopped touring with the Mountaineers for a while and was replaced by grocery store worker Tim Spencer. Before long, however, Nolan was back in the fold, and along with another singer named Slumber Nichols and Hugh Farr, a fiddler with a deep, deep bass voice. They struck out on their own with a brand new group.
The Sons of the Pioneers were born.
By 1933, the Sons of the Pioneers had secured a record deal with Decca. One of the first songs they recorded, “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” was a hit – and by this time, Leonard Slye had changed his name to Roy Rogers, who would become the most recognizable singing cowboy of all time.
Lloyd Perryman joined the group in 1936, and that first iteration of the Sons of the Pioneers lasted for a decade. The business arrangement between the gentlemen seemed to be agreeable to all: Roy Rogers was not seen as the front man, necessarily, or the leader, but as a member of the group. Their recordings were successful, which helped them to land a contract with Columbia Pictures. Between 1935 and 1985, the Sons of the Pioneers appeared in 87 films and TV shows!
Known for their trademark harmonies, they released a string of successful recordings that painted vivid aural pictures of the American West. After moving from Decca, they landed at RCA Victor Records, where they experienced even more success in the 1950s and 1960s. Their versions of “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” “Cool Water,” “The Last Round-Up,” “Red River Valley,” “Wagon Wheels,” and many others were definitive. They also were known for their albums of patriotic and gospel music.
The group was so successful, there is even a city named for them: Pioneertown, California, was named for the place where the group invested money to build an Old West movie set. The Sons of the Pioneers were also the first country and western group to perform at Carnegie Hall.
A fascinating fact about the 42 men who have called themselves Sons of the Pioneers over these 90 years: Ken Curtis, best known as the illiterate deputy Festus Haggen from the long-running series “Gunsmoke,” replaced Roy Rogers in the Sons of the Pioneers (after having replaced Frank Sinatra in the Tommy Dorsey band). Ken Curtis’s beautiful voice is on some of the most famous recordings by the group from the 1950s.
So, ninety years strong, what are these guys up to? Obviously, touring has been on hold during the Covid pandemic, but it appears they have concert performances all over the country lined up through 2022 – and they show no signs of ending their careers any time soon.
In our addled world, might I suggest putting on a Sons of the Pioneers record? Relax and let those warm harmonies cover your weary soul like golden sunlight on a dusty Western trail. Ride on.