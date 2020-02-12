Mark 8:18
Another Groundhog’s Day has come and gone. If you are like me, you put little confidence in Punxsutawney Phil’s annual weather prediction. (For what it’s worth, Phil the groundhog did not see his shadow this past February 2, and thus, we are supposed to have an early spring). Thinking of this occasion, I am reminded of the movie Groundhog Day (1993) starring Bill Murray as a cursed news reporter who relives February 2 over and over again. He is aware of this reality, but no one else is. He becomes so distraught over his entrapment in Groundhog Day that he takes his own life on several occasions. Nevertheless, he always wakes up the next morning at 6:00pm to the sound of Sonny and Cher singing “I Got You, Babe” playing on his hotel radio. It is a frustrating movie indeed! No one that Bill Murray’s character encounters could remember anything that happened or was spoken on February 2 from one day to the next.
Jesus’ disciples suffered from such forgetfulness. In Mark 8:18, he rebukes his disciples regarding their concern over not having enough bread to eat among themselves. He is trying to warn them about the false teachings and hypocritical lifestyles of the Pharisees and all they can think about is food. Such anxiety comes on the heels of Jesus having fed over 4000 people with seven loaves of bread and a few small fish. If that is not miraculous enough, prior to this event, Jesus had fed over 5000 people with five loaves of bread and two fish. On both occasions, Jesus, the Bread of Life, took a little, blessed it, and multiplied it into a surplus of food for the crowds.
In light of such wondrous workings, Jesus’ closest followers still lacked confidence in Jesus’ ability to be able to provide. They suffered from “spiritual amnesia.” They had purposely refused to remember how Jesus had faithfully met their needs on previous occasions. I wonder how quick we are to forget God’s faithfulness in the midst of hardship and pain. When facing a new trial in life, we often react as if God does not even exist. We ask ourselves, “How am I going to make it through this?” not realizing that God has not left us to ourselves if we are trusting in Jesus alone for salvation. Jesus told his disciples shortly before ascending to heaven, “I will be with you to the end of the age” (Matthew 28:20). That promise is as true for his followers today as it was when he originally made it 2000 years ago. Christian, trust God with your finances, health, marriage, family, career, schoolwork-in essence, your entire life. God is faithful and never leaves nor forgets those whom he has saved. Live your life in such a way that testifies you know this glorious truth to be so. Remember the Lord. Never forget. He never does.