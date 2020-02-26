I have to admit baseball season has kind of snuck up on me. Don’t get me wrong; I was still counting down the days until pitchers and catchers report and I have already tuned in to multiple baseball games on the opening weekend of spring training but the excitement did not build for me the same way it has in the past.
Maybe it was the Deontay Wilder fight being on the same weekend or the fact rain has completely dampened the start of spring sports season but I am ready to fully embrace baseball season now.
Spring training is in full swing and with it comes people booing the Houston Astros, first looks at players with their new teams, making fun of the Astros, seeing some of the league’s best prospects and, of course, the Astros’ security team stealing signs from fans.
That’s a real thing that happened last weekend and I will continue to be mad at the Astros and their organization until they are justly punished but that’s beside the point.
There are plenty of other reasons to watch spring training games and it’s not just about opposing players clowning on the Astros, although that’s a plus. (OK, that’s the last one.)
If you are a loyal fan to one team, spring training is the time to learn all about the new roster and even finding your favorite up-and-coming players in the farm system. You may want to get a look at your team’s newest signing to see if he will be worth the risk.
For fans of the Atlanta Braves, you may be just as excited to watch Felix Hernandez pitch for your team as you are to see prospects who earned non-roster invites like Ian Anderson and Kyle Muller.
As a New York Yankees fan, I was just excited to see Gerrit Cole on the mound in pinstripes instead of his old jersey with his cheating teammates (OK, now I’m done). We didn’t get to see a full game of Cole and that’s to be expected in spring training but it is always good to see the stars in action for just a couple of innings as they prepare for a new season.
If you’re just a baseball fan in general, you may want to pay attention to the Baltimore Orioles as top MLB prospect catcher Adley Rutschman will see his first time against major leaguers. People are saying he may be the best prospect since Bryce Harper.
Rutschman almost certainly will not be on the Opening Day roster but it will be cool to watch him now in an exhibition setting before he starts dominating the league’s pitching over the next decade.
There are plenty of local connections to watch this year as well. As someone who grew up in Birmingham, I always keep an eye on the top prospects in the Chicago White Sox organization and several who went through Birmingham will be with the team in the spring.
Eloy Jiminez and Luis Robert have already made names for themselves but Nick Madrigal and Blake Rutherford are looking to make some noise too.
Former Auburn star Casey Mize was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft and after making easy work in the minor leagues the last two seasons, he got an invite to spring training and is looking to get a quick call up with the Detroit Tigers this year. You should tune in for him every chance you get.
There are many other players and reasons to watch spring training but at the end of the day, it’s simple enough to say baseball is back from the high school level to the pros. And that is certainly enough to get me to tune in to any game on the diamond.
Caleb Turrentine is a sports writer for The Herald.