They say two is better than one; and the more, the better.
These sayings are historically true in most cases, right? So why is it so hard for us to work together?
Human nature challenges us and the evil of the world pits us against one another. But the most basic simple rule we can live by is to love our neighbor. If we’re kind to one another, we can accomplish a lot.
That has proven true for the Wetumpka community which was just recently chosen for HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover” series.
Show hosts Ben and Erin Napier said Wetumpka was chosen out of half a million entries for a few reasons, namely because it was devastated by a powerful tornado in 2019. Above that, they said the thing that mattered the most was Wetumpka’s community spirit and how much officials, organizations, business owners and residents all want to work together to revitalize the city.
Wetumpka has lived by the motto of #WeAreWetumpka and that pretty much sums up its community spirit. Everyone works together as a family. One organization doesn’t want to beat the other; one business doesn’t want to be better than the one across the street; they all want to be better — together — for Wetumpka as a whole.
Alexander City, Tallassee, Eclectic and Dadeville are seem to be similar to Wetumpka, as our communities always work together amid crises. People jump in to help time and time again wherever they’re needed. Even the times we can’t understand why some decisions are being made, in the end it always seems to be clear: Our local organizations and officials have our area’s best interests at heart and keep that at the forefront, not their own selfish desires. They’re all working together to make our area a better place to live. We are lucky to live in a place that has so many people who care about making our home the best it can be.
Given the climate of our world today, we can all learn a lot from our communities and their willingness to work together.
No matter what end of the spectrum you’re on in the current debates of the world, every person should be able to civilly disagree. I’m pro-mask and my best friend since we were itty bitty is anti-mask. So what? I love her and I respect her, and just because I disagree with her on something doesn’t mean we can’t be friends anymore or have civil, educated discussions.
We can all work together to make the world a better place. I’m not naive enough to think simply being kind will solve all the world’s problems, but it truly would help some things. If we didn’t waste so much time arguing and instead worked together to find solutions, we’d get a lot more done.
More than that, we can all make a difference by being good citizens — show up to the polls, educate ourselves on local matters, support small businesses, volunteer our time and donate our spare change.
Just love one another. The rest, well, we’ll figure that out together.
Santana Wood is managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers’ newspapers. She can be reached at santana.wood@alexcityoutlook.com