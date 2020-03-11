Dear Editor,
Another successful Tallassee Chamber of Commerce Banquet about our community and business owners — this year acknowledging business owners. I was very humbled to receive an award myself acknowledging my hard work through the past several years on the chamber. Graciously I wish to thank people who have helped me succeed on the accomplishments because we had great boards. Thanking Suzanne Fillingham, Rod Cater, Tallassee City Schools superintendent Wade Shipman, Jennie Grant, Caroline Herring, Kat Raiford, Eric Creswell and Torie Suggs. We made a lot of structural changes and did a lot of fundraising. With current board and director Jerry Cunningham, I believe will do great things as a team.
A few years ago the Tallassee Community Development Board raised over $45,000 for the Riverwalk extension. Yes, I was head of the committee but had a great mentor, Dale Segrest (president at the time) along with another great team. I’m so thankful for Kim Adams, Ann Steudeman, Teresa Huff, Don Heacock, Don Bryant, Betty Carlisle, Tripp Storm, Alan Taunton and so many others, businesses who made it happen as a community and team.
There is no “I” in team — we are a community of great people. Yes, all people may disagree but at the end of the day always remained professional and worked through it as friends. I am thankful for the friends I have made through all of this and look forward to seeing what these groups will do successfully as teams in the future.
So thankful to my husband, Robert Rygiel and my children who always supported and helped as well. We have lived here for 25 years now and I travel out of Tallassee to other cities a lot — we have a great community to raise children, safer than other places. Let’s be a team.
Laurie Rygiel
Tallassee